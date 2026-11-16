Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana continues to rule the box office, with the Hindi version leading in India and overseas markets adding strong numbers. The mythological epic earned Rs 196 crore net in India over its second weekend and has crossed the Rs 1,300 crore mark worldwide.

Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 11

Overseas, Ramayana collected Rs 40 crore on Day 11, as per Sacnilk. Its total overseas gross now stands at Rs 475.50 crore, and the worldwide gross has reached Rs 1,384.50 crore.

The next stop is Rs 1400 crore.

The film collected Rs 75 crore net in India on Day 11. That is a 2.9% rise from the Rs 72.90 crore it made on Day 10.

The mythological epic earned Rs 564.60 crore net in India in its first week. It added Rs 196 crore across the first three days of its second week, which brings the 11-day domestic total to Rs 760.60 crore.

The Hindi version is the biggest earner in India, with Rs 582.25 crore net after 11 days, while the Kannada version follows with Rs 63.10 crore. The Telugu version has collected Rs 49.40 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions have earned Rs 34.40 crore and Rs 31.45 crore, respectively.