Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 11: Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana continues to rule the box office, with the Hindi version leading in India and overseas markets adding strong numbers. The mythological epic earned Rs 196 crore net in India over its second weekend and has crossed the Rs 1,300 crore mark worldwide.
Ramayana Box Office Collection Day 11
Overseas, Ramayana collected Rs 40 crore on Day 11, as per Sacnilk. Its total overseas gross now stands at Rs 475.50 crore, and the worldwide gross has reached Rs 1,384.50 crore.
The next stop is Rs 1400 crore.
The film collected Rs 75 crore net in India on Day 11. That is a 2.9% rise from the Rs 72.90 crore it made on Day 10.
The mythological epic earned Rs 564.60 crore net in India in its first week. It added Rs 196 crore across the first three days of its second week, which brings the 11-day domestic total to Rs 760.60 crore.
The Hindi version is the biggest earner in India, with Rs 582.25 crore net after 11 days, while the Kannada version follows with Rs 63.10 crore. The Telugu version has collected Rs 49.40 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions have earned Rs 34.40 crore and Rs 31.45 crore, respectively.
|
Days
|
Net Collection
|
Gross Collection
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Day 1 (Thu 5 Nov)
|
Rs 64.85 crore
|
Rs 77.50 crore
|
Day 2 (Fri 6 Nov)
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Rs 48.05 crore
|
Rs 57.30 crore
|
Day 3 (Sat 7 Nov)
|
Rs 69.80 crore
|
Rs 83.45 crore
|
Day 4 (Sun 8 Nov)
|
Rs 56.15 crore
|
Rs 66.95 crore
|
Day 5 (Mon 9 Nov)
|
Rs 107.50 crore
|
Rs 128.70 crore
|
Day 6 (Tue 10 Nov)
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Rs 94.10 crore
|
Rs 112.60 crore
|
Day 7 (Wed 11 Nov)
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Rs 70.65 crore
|
Rs 84.55 crore
|
Day 8 (Thu 12 Nov)
|
Rs 53.50 crore
|
Rs 64.00 crore
|
Day 9 (Fri 13 Nov)
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Rs 48.10 crore
|
Rs 57.45 crore
|
Day 10 (Sat 14 Nov)
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Rs 72.90 crore
|
Rs 87.00 crore
|
Day 11 (Sun 15 Nov)
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Rs 75.00 crore
|
Rs 89.50 crore
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Total (11 Days)
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Rs 760.60 crore
|
Rs 909.00 crore
*The data has been extracted from Sacnilk
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Based on Valmiki's epic, Ramayana: Part 1 follows Lord Rama as he battles the asura king Ravana after Sita's abduction. The first part secured a wide theatrical release across India on November 5, 2026. The second instalment is scheduled for Diwali 2028.
ALSO READ - Ramayana 2: With 60% Shoot Complete, Why Is Ranbir Kapoor's Sequel A Bigger VFX Challenge Than Part 1?
Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as King Dasharath, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Queen Mandodari and Kunal Kapoor as Indra among others also star in Ramayana.
Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios produced the film in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.
FAQ
1. Which actors portray the main lead roles in Ramayana: Part 1?
The mythological film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
2. What is the budget of Ramayana?
Producer Namit Malhotra has said the two films together will cost about $500 million, which is over Rs 4,000 crore.
3. How much did Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana collect so far in India?
Ramayana earned Rs 760.60 crore net across all languages in India after 11 days at the box office.
4. Who voiced the character of Jatayu in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana?
Veteran actor Anupam Kher voiced Jatayu, the mythical bird who tries to rescue Sita during her abduction by Ravana.