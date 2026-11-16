Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has shared a clip on Instagram claiming that attempts were made to stop him from performing in Indore. He said he kept his promise to his fans and arrived in the city without fear on Sunday, November 15.

What Happened At Diljit Dosanjh's Indore Concert? Diljit Dosanjh was referring to a notice issued ahead of the show, which restricted some of his popular tracks over concerns about their lyrics and the impact they could have on children. He opened the show with a chant of 'Jai Shri Mahakal' and told fans he would not back out of his commitment to them. Addressing the crowd, he said, "Look, this is the land of Mahakal, and nobody can stop us from coming here. We weren't afraid earlier and aren't afraid today. And where is the question of you being afraid? It is your strength that has brought us here today."

He then recited lines from a popular ghazal by the late Urdu poet Rahat Indori: "Agar khilaf hain hone do, jaan thodi hai... Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai." View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) ALSO READ - Why Can't Diljit Dosanjh Perform Patiala Peg, 5 Tara At His Indore Concert? The singer said several attempts were made to keep him from coming to Indore, but he chose to honour his commitment to his fans.

For those who are unaware, permission for the concert had remained uncertain for several days, with security arrangements under scrutiny. The event was cleared after the organisers completed the required formalities and met the conditions laid down by the police.

Threatening e-mails about bomb blasts at Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert were sent earlier to the mayor's office, three banks and three private schools in the city. Police looked into the messages and said they appeared to be fake. The administration permitted the November 15 show only a few hours before it was set to begin. ALSO READ - How Rich Is Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh In 2026? A Look At His Wealth, Homes And Premium Cars The Indore show was part of Diljit Dosanjh's AURA India Tour 2026, which began in Delhi on October 30. That concert also went ahead after uncertainty over police permission and security arrangements. He has said he will remain in India until December 20 and perform all his remaining shows. FAQ 1. Which songs have been banned from Diljit Dosanjh's Indore concert? Authorities have asked the event management to exclude four songs—Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Jeeb Vicho Afeem (Case), and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda—from his performance. 2. Is Diljit Dosanjh cancelling his remaining shows in India? No. Diljit Dosanjh confirmed he will stay in India until December 20 and perform all the remaining concerts scheduled under his AURA India Tour 2026, which kicked off in Delhi on October 30. 3. What security incident occurred ahead of the Indore concert? The Gwalior Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court received a threat on its official email address before the show. Following the email, security arrangements at the court premises were tightened. 4. What are some other popular songs by Diljit Dosanjh? Some of Diljit Dosanjh's well-known tracks include Born to Shine, G.O.A.T., Lover, Laembadgini, Do You Know, and Proper Patola.