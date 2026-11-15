Soni Razdan has recalled smoking around 100 cigarettes in a single day while shooting for the 1993 film Gumrah. What makes the story surprising is that the actor was unknowingly pregnant with her younger daughter, Alia Bhatt, at the time.

In a recent interview with SCREEN, Soni opened up about discovering both her pregnancies while working on film and television projects. Her account has now brought attention to an unusual memory from the sets of Gumrah. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan) Soni Razdan Recalls Smoking 100 Cigarettes During Gumrah Shoot Soni Razdan revealed that she was shooting a smoking scene for Gumrah when she ended up smoking far more than she normally would. "I was shooting that smoking scene, and I'd have smoked some 100 cigarettes in one day. I had no clue Alia was inside me. I'm not a smoker, but after that, I was just craving cigarettes," revealed Soni, laughing.

ALSO READ: Raha Kapoor Steals Attention As Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Perform Diwali Puja At New Home The actor clarified that she was not a regular smoker. The cigarettes were part of her work for the film, and she did not know she was pregnant during the shoot. Gumrah, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, was released in 1993 and featured Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Soni was married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and the couple later welcomed Alia Bhatt on March 15, 1993. Soni Razdan Also Discovered Her First Pregnancy During Buniyaad The actor also spoke about her first pregnancy, which she discovered while working on the television show Buniyaad. The 1986 series was directed by Ramesh Sippy and Jyoti Swarup. "I got pregnant first while shooting for Buniyaad," Soni said. She also praised the show's team for supporting her during that period. Recalling the difficulties of travelling to the set from Lokhandwala, she said: "The Sippys were so good to me. I was living in the boonies in the Lokhandwala complex, where you used to not even get a taxi in the morning to go to a shoot. We'd just started as a married couple. I didn't have a car. They'd send me a car so that I didn't have the stress of finding transport at 6 am. At that time, Lokhandwala wasn't developed at all. Even on set, they gave me the best room and took good care of me,"

Soni and Mahesh Bhatt welcomed their first daughter, Shaheen Bhatt, in 1988, followed by Alia in 1993. ALSO READ: Ranbir-Alia To Saif-Kareena: 10 Bollywood Celebrities Who Proposed Abroad What Is Soni Razdan Doing Now? Soni Razdan continues to remain active in the entertainment industry. She was last seen in the series Shaque: Trust No One. Her recent recollections have also offered a glimpse into her experiences as an actor and mother.

The story of the 100 cigarettes is not about a regular smoking habit. It is an unusual filming memory from a time when Soni did not yet know she was expecting Alia. FAQs 1. Did Soni Razdan really smoke 100 cigarettes in one day? Yes. Soni recalled smoking around 100 cigarettes while filming a smoking scene for Gumrah. 2. Was Soni Razdan pregnant with Alia Bhatt during Gumrah? Yes. She revealed that she did not know she was pregnant with Alia while shooting the film. 3. When was Alia Bhatt born? Alia Bhatt was born on March 15, 1993. 4. Who directed Gumrah? The 1993 film Gumrah was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and starred Sridevi and Sanjay Dutt. 5. Who is Soni Razdan's elder daughter? Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt's elder daughter is Shaheen Bhatt, who was born in 1988.

