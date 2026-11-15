South Korean actor Go Kyung Pyo, best known for playing Sung Sun-woo in the popular Kdrama Reply 1988, has announced a break from work following a drunk-driving accident in Seoul. The actor has apologised publicly and promised to cooperate with the police investigation. The incident has also affected his television appearances, with two variety shows reportedly reducing his screen time.

While Go Kyung Pyo has decided to suspend his scheduled activities, fans are now wondering what will happen to his upcoming shows and television projects. https://www.thedailyjagran.com/entertainment/news/the-remarried-empress-episode-5-6-how-fans-are-reacting-to-shin-mina-and-ju-jihoon-kdrama-know-ott-platform-india-release-date-time-10335979 Go Kyung Pyo Apologises After Drunk-Driving Accident According to reports, the accident took place around 3:30 am on November 14 in Donggyo-dong, Mapo district, Seoul. The actor was driving his personal car when it collided with a street-cleaning truck. A police breathalyser test reportedly recorded his blood alcohol concentration at 0.150%.

Following the incident, Go Kyung Pyo shared an apology on Instagram, accepting responsibility for his actions. "Getting behind the wheel after drinking is entirely my fault. I broke my own words, having previously told people not to drink and drive. Someone could have been seriously injured because of my actions. It was an irresponsible act," he wrote.

ALSO READ: 5 Acclaimed Kdramas That Drew Inspiration From Real-Life Events: Taxi Driver, Signal And More The actor also apologised to the sanitation workers involved in the accident, his colleagues and fans. He confirmed that he would cooperate with the investigation and take responsibility for the damage. "I will earnestly cooperate with the police investigation. I will take all necessary measures to repair the damages caused by the accident and will take full responsibility for whatever consequences follow. I will halt all scheduled activities," he added. His agency, CL&Company, also issued an apology, confirming that the actor had completed the police investigation and returned home. It stated that he would accept the penalties and fulfil his responsibilities. ALSO READ: The Remarried Empress Episode 5-6: How Fans Are Reacting To Shin Min-a And Ju Ji-hoon's Kdrama; Know OTT Platform & India Release Date, Time Go Kyung Pyo's Variety Shows Reduce His Screen Time The controversy has already affected two of his ongoing television commitments. The production team of tvN's Sixth Sense: B-Side confirmed that Go Kyung Pyo's appearances would be reduced in the November 15 episode and the upcoming finale. The decision was taken to "minimise Go Kyung Pyo's screen time to avoid viewer discomfort".

MBC has also reportedly made last-minute editing changes to its '95 MBC Seoul Music Festival special episode of Hangout with Yoo, reducing the actor's appearances. What Will Happen To Go Kyung Pyo's Upcoming K-Dramas And Shows? The actor has two upcoming television projects that are now attracting attention. The Village Barber 2 The Village Barber 2 is scheduled to premiere on November 29. However, the production team has not announced any changes to Go Kyung Pyo's involvement following the incident. Great Escape: Urban Legends Another upcoming project is Great Escape: Urban Legends, scheduled for release on December 2. There has been no official announcement regarding a delay, editing changes or removal of the actor from the programme. His upcoming fan meeting has also come under scrutiny, although its status has not been officially clarified. What Happens Next For Go Kyung Pyo? For now, Go Kyung Pyo has announced that he will put his scheduled activities on hold. His agency has also promised to take responsibility for the incident. While his current television appearances are already being edited, the future of his upcoming projects remains uncertain. Fans will have to wait for further announcements from the respective production teams. FAQs 1. Why has Go Kyung Pyo announced a career break? The actor announced a break from scheduled activities after being involved in a drunk-driving accident in Seoul on November 14, 2026. 2. What is Go Kyung Pyo's blood alcohol concentration? According to reports, a police breathalyser test recorded his blood alcohol concentration at 0.150%. 3. Will Go Kyung Pyo be removed from Sixth Sense: B-Side? The production team has confirmed that his screen time will be reduced in the November 15 episode and the upcoming finale. 4. What happens to The Village Barber 2? The show is scheduled to premiere on November 29, 2026. No official changes to Go Kyung Pyo's involvement have been announced. 5. Is Go Kyung Pyo returning to Hangout with Yoo? MBC has reportedly reduced his appearances in the upcoming special episode. His future participation has not been officially confirmed.

