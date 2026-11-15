OM vs Pushpa: The illegal red sandalwood trade is once again at the centre of a major South Indian film. This time, it is Dhanush and Mammootty’s upcoming film O.M: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood, which has drawn comparisons with Allu Arjun’s popular Pushpa franchise.

Both films explore the illegal trade of red sandalwood in Andhra Pradesh. However, their stories take very different routes. While Sukumar’s Pushpa follows the rise of a smuggler, director Rajkumar Periasamy’s O.M focuses on a police operation to bring down a smuggling network.

In Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun plays Pushpa Raj, a daily-wage worker who enters the red sandalwood smuggling business. Using his intelligence and determination, he gradually rises through the ranks to become a powerful figure in the network.

Pushpa Focuses On The Rise Of A Smuggling King

The sequel, Pushpa: The Rule, takes his journey further as he expands his influence beyond India and faces fresh challenges from law enforcement.

Sukumar presents the story through commercial action, strong character moments and larger-than-life sequences. Pushpa's ambition, pride and struggle for respect remain central to the narrative.

OM Takes The Story From The Police's Side

Unlike Pushpa, O.M follows the people trying to stop the illegal trade. Dhanush plays an undercover officer from Tamil Nadu who enters the smuggling network disguised as a woodcutter.

Sai Pallavi plays IPS officer Nithya Reddy, who leads Operation Mole. Mammootty appears as a powerful figure named Siya, who is shown controlling the trade from behind the scenes.

ALSO READ: What Is Sai Pallavi’s Role In OM? First Glimpse Out

Set in the Seshachalam forest region, the film follows a joint operation involving police forces from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Its trailer also hints at the personal risks involved in Dhanush's undercover assignment.

Pushpa vs OM: The Biggest Differences

The biggest difference lies in the central characters. Pushpa places the audience alongside a man building a criminal empire, whereas O.M follows an officer attempting to dismantle one.

Their storytelling styles also appear different. Pushpa is known for its mass appeal, memorable dialogues and stylised action. O.M, based on its trailer, seems more focused on undercover investigations, police teamwork and the people operating behind the smuggling network.

ALSO READ: Dhanush's O.M Trailer: Does 'Chapter 1' Mean A Sequel? What Director Rajkumar Periasamy Has Revealed

Will OM Face Comparisons With Pushpa?

Comparisons are natural because both films explore the same illegal trade and use the Seshachalam region as their backdrop. However, O.M is not simply another version of Pushpa.

With Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi leading the cast, the film offers a different perspective on the subject. O.M: Chapter 1 – Udhiram: The Blood Wood is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.

FAQs

1. Is OM similar to Pushpa?

Both films revolve around the illegal red sandalwood trade in Andhra Pradesh. However, Pushpa follows a smuggler's rise to power, while O.M focuses on an undercover police operation.

2. What role does Dhanush play in OM?

Dhanush plays an undercover police officer who infiltrates a red sandalwood smuggling network while posing as a woodcutter.

3. What is Mammootty's role in OM?

Mammootty plays Siya, a powerful figure who appears to control the illegal trade from behind the scenes.

4. Who directed OM?

O.M: Chapter 1 – Udhiram – The Blood Wood is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

5. When will OM release in theatres?

The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 20, 2026.