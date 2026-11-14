Dhanush and Mammootty's O.M: Chapter 1 trailer was released on November 13, 2026. As audiences try to decode the plot, an interesting question arises. Does Chapter 1 suggest the upcoming crime drama is the first instalment of a continuing story? The possibility of another movie in the pipeline comes up because director Rajkumar Periasamy previously discussed the possibility of making O.M. a franchise with Dhanush.

Will Dhanush's O.M Have A Sequel? What Rajkumar Periasamy Said

Earlier in an interview with The Times of India, Rajkumar Periasamy revealed that he initially discussed the possibility of a franchise with Dhanush when he narrated the concept.

"When I first shared OM's concept with Dhanush sir, I told him that it could be a franchise, with recurring characters. However, Chapter 1 will be a complete story without a cliffhanger," the director said.

His statement made it clear that the filmmaker has intentions of expanding the film's world through recurring characters. It is also clear that the first instalment would end with an unresolved conflict.

Periasamy addressed the question again in an interview with Cinema Vikatan. He made it clear by saying, "This is not a continuing story. The story will conclude within this chapter itself."

The director added that the title should not make audiences expect an immediate follow-up.

Periasamy added that O.M is an emotional story rather than simply a gangster drama. He compared the characters of the movie to a tree with several branches. He explained how different characters eventually come together for a common reason.

The filmmaker also described Burma as the unifying element. This is significant because the film's story involves several characters operating within the same larger world, rather than following only one protagonist's journey.

Periasamy's explanation offers a better understanding of the chapter-based title.

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What does Dhanush's O.M trailer reveal about the story?

Released on November 13, the nearly three-minute trailer introduces the film's central conflict: the illegal red sandalwood trade operating in the Seshachalam forest region of Andhra Pradesh.

Dhanush plays an officer from Tamil Nadu's Organised Crime Intelligence Unit who goes undercover as a woodcutter to infiltrate the smuggling network. His character attempts to gain the trust of those involved in the operation while investigating the people controlling the trade.