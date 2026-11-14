Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day will re-release in theatres on December 4. The movie is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the fourth solo film in the MCU Spider-Man series.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection
Ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's re-release in theatres, let us check how much it minted at the ticket windows:
ALSO READ: Spider-Man Brand New Day OTT Release: 5 MCU Movies to Watch Before Its Digital Premier
- Brand New Day has grossed over $2.52 billion worldwide and broken major box office records globally and domestically.
- The movie surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the highest-grossing film in North American history with approximately $959 million (breaking the record in 47 days).
- Not only this, Brand New Day pulled in $360 million in the U.S. and Canada, beating Avengers: Endgame for the all-time opening weekend record.
- It also becam fastest movie to collect $1 Billion worldwide. The film also surpassed all previous live-action and animated Spider-Man entries in the franchise.
- In India, Sipder-Man: Brand New Day crossed over ₹594 crore gross, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hollywood releases in the region.
About the movie: Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a 2026 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, it is the fourth MCU Spider-Man film and follows Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).
ALSO READ: Spider-Man Brand New Day To Re-Release With New Footage: What We Know About Extended Cut
The film stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker, alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh and Mark Ruffalo.
The story follows Peter Parker as he protects New York City on his own while dealing with personal struggles, evolving superpowers, and a new telepathic threat.
FAQs
Who appears as the Punisher / Frank Castle in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?
Jon Bernthal reprises his role, bringing a grittier, mature tone to the film's action and language.
What is Spider-Man: Brand New Day rated?
It is rated PG-13 for intense superhero violence, destruction and mild language (primarily from Jon Bernthal's character).
Who has played Spider-Man in live-action films?
The primary actors to play the role on the big screen are Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland.