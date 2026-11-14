Tom Holland and Zendaya-starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day will re-release in theatres on December 4. The movie is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the fourth solo film in the MCU Spider-Man series.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Box Office Collection

Ahead of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's re-release in theatres, let us check how much it minted at the ticket windows:

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Brand New Day has grossed over $2.52 billion worldwide and broken major box office records globally and domestically.

The movie surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the highest-grossing film in North American history with approximately $959 million (breaking the record in 47 days).

Not only this, Brand New Day pulled in $360 million in the U.S. and Canada, beating Avengers: Endgame for the all-time opening weekend record.

It also becam fastest movie to collect $1 Billion worldwide. The film also surpassed all previous live-action and animated Spider-Man entries in the franchise.

In India, Sipder-Man: Brand New Day crossed over ₹594 crore gross, becoming one of the highest-grossing Hollywood releases in the region.

About the movie: Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a 2026 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, it is the fourth MCU Spider-Man film and follows Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

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