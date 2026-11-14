Who killed Aayesha in Student Of The Year: After Dark? In the sixth and final episode of Shanaya Kapoor’s Student Of The Year: After Dark, the murderer is revealed, and it is someone who had been close to her. It is Aayesha’s best friend, Tara Barman (Manya Grover), who killed her. However, Aayesha Malik’s murder is connected to a much darker secret involving Tara's own family and the school's former dean.

Who Killed Aayesha In Student Of The Year: After Dark?

Aayesha Malik’s best friend, Tara Barman, killed her. Tara is identified as the killer in the sixth episode, titled Nightmare, after Aditi Malik, Aayesha’s twin sister, investigates the death.

The horror at St Teresa begins when Aayesha Malik, a famous child artist, is found dead in the frozen Barakhali Lake.

Despite the police wanting to declare it a case of accidental drowning, Aditi refuses to accept it and wants to investigate the murder on her own.

So she enrols at St Teresa to check the people who were closest to Aayesha, including her boyfriend Sid Saraiya, good friend Rehaan Rizvi, best friend Tara, and roommate Smriti ‘Babydoll’ Bisht.

Aditi finds out about the secretive Student Of The Year competition. The contest becomes central to her investigation because it allows her to stay close to the suspects while uncovering their individual motives.

Why Did Tara Kill Aayesha? What Was Her Father's Secret?

As the truth of Aayesha’s murder unravels, it becomes clear that Tara did not kill Aayesha just to win the Student of the Year competition. It also involved a dark secret of her family.