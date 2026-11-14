Who killed Aayesha in Student Of The Year: After Dark? In the sixth and final episode of Shanaya Kapoor’s Student Of The Year: After Dark, the murderer is revealed, and it is someone who had been close to her. It is Aayesha’s best friend, Tara Barman (Manya Grover), who killed her. However, Aayesha Malik’s murder is connected to a much darker secret involving Tara's own family and the school's former dean.
Who Killed Aayesha In Student Of The Year: After Dark?
Aayesha Malik’s best friend, Tara Barman, killed her. Tara is identified as the killer in the sixth episode, titled Nightmare, after Aditi Malik, Aayesha’s twin sister, investigates the death.
The horror at St Teresa begins when Aayesha Malik, a famous child artist, is found dead in the frozen Barakhali Lake.
Despite the police wanting to declare it a case of accidental drowning, Aditi refuses to accept it and wants to investigate the murder on her own.
So she enrols at St Teresa to check the people who were closest to Aayesha, including her boyfriend Sid Saraiya, good friend Rehaan Rizvi, best friend Tara, and roommate Smriti ‘Babydoll’ Bisht.
Aditi finds out about the secretive Student Of The Year competition. The contest becomes central to her investigation because it allows her to stay close to the suspects while uncovering their individual motives.
Why Did Tara Kill Aayesha? What Was Her Father's Secret?
As the truth of Aayesha’s murder unravels, it becomes clear that Tara did not kill Aayesha just to win the Student of the Year competition. It also involved a dark secret of her family.
Tara had manipulated her own father, who was the former dean of St Teresa, into taking his life. Her actions were connected to her obsession with winning the Student Of The Year competition and getting what she wanted from it.
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But Aayesha eventually discovered the truth about Tara killing her father and threatened to expose her.
Although Tara gave Aayesha the assurance of confessing the truth after the competition, she had no intention of letting the truth come out. This led Tara to kill Aayesha.
Who Wins The Student Of The Year Competition?
The finale episode of Student Of The Year: After Dark does not have a straightforward winner of the trophy. After Aditi learns about her sister’s murderer, the students are caught up in a confrontation over the competition.
Tara takes advantage of the situation and grabs the trophy. The series ends with a final image of Tara holding the trophy.
However, the series does not establish whether Tara is formally declared the winner, arrested or punished for the murder. Nor does it show the complete aftermath of her confession.
(Image Credit: JioHotstar)
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Student Of The Year: After Dark Ending Explained?
Student Of The Year: After Dark ends with Tara winning the competition even though she killed her best friend Aayesha and her father.
Director Reema Maya had previously explained the intention in an interview with Moneycontrol. She said the team wanted to address the intense competition young people are constantly subjected to, where they are told that they must fight to win rather than coexist.
Tara's storyline reflects that same idea. Her desire to win becomes so consuming that she manipulates her father to commit suicide and eventually murders her closest friend for the sake of winning.
The final trophy scene reinforces the unsettling nature of the story. Aditi discovers the truth, but the series stops short of showing whether that discovery leads to justice.
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Student Of The Year: After Dark premiered on November 13, 2026, on JioHotstar. Directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the six-episode thriller features Shanaya Kapoor in a dual role, alongside Manya Grover, Divik Sharma, Abhinav Singh and Deeya Damini.
FAQs
1. Who is the real killer of Aayesha in Student Of The Year: After Dark?
Tara Barman, played by Manya Grover, is responsible for Aayesha's murder.
2. Why did Tara kill Dean D'Souza in Student Of The Year: After Dark?
Tara manipulated her father into taking his own life. Aayesha discovered her involvement and threatened to expose her.
3. Where can I watch Student Of The Year: After Dark?
All six episodes are streaming on JioHotstar from November 13, 2026.