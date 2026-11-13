Student Of The YEar After Dark Twitter Review: Karan Johar’s iconic campus franchise has received a chilling makeover with Student of the Year: After Dark, which premiered today, November 13, 2026, on JioHotstar. Directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the six-episode mystery thriller trades designer prom nights for a deadly survival game at St. Teresa Heritage School.

As viewers binge-watch the series across eight languages, X (formerly Twitter) has lit up with reactions praising Shanaya Kapoor’s dual role and the show's gritty tone.

Student Of The Year After Dark X Review

When Aayesha Malik, the popular queen bee of St. Teresa's, is found frozen in an icy lake, her estranged twin sister Aditi goes undercover to uncover a masked survival competition. Netizens are impressed by how convincingly Shanaya Kapoor portrays both sisters while leading the suspense.

One user on X wrote, "There is an interesting darkness running through #StudentOfTheYearAfterDark that sets it apart from the usual campus dramas. Beneath the glamour, ambition and fierce competition lies a disturbing story of loss, secrets and unresolved emotions following a mysterious and shocking death. And she’s surrounded by an ensemble of fine actors that make the series more exciting and intriguing."

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Alongside Shanaya Kapoor, supporting stars like Sheeba Chaddha, Abhinav Singh, Manya Grover, and Deeya Damini have earned praise for keeping viewers guessing, though a few noted minor pacing dips.

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Another user wrote, " #KaranJohar’s latest show brings an interesting change of tone to the campus drama genre by replacing the usual celebratory atmosphere with a darker world of competition, secrets and personal tragedy. The mystery surrounding the death of #ShanayaKapoor’s twin sister adds an emotional dimension to the narrative and gives the story a reason to move beyond familiar campus rivalries."

A third user wrote, "The Student Of The Year world is waiting for you, and trust me, this time it’s a whole new solid experience! Such a brilliant yet impactful watch and a pure binge-worthy experience! Absolutely loved the mix of secrets, mystery, thrill, engagement and entertainment. This has it all!"

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Another critic wrote, "#StudentOfTheYearAfterDark brings a bold and refreshing twist to the franchise! Moving beyond the usual campus drama, the series explores a darker world filled with gripping mysteries, hidden secrets and psychological twists that keep you invested. Shanaya Kapoor delivers a noteworthy performance, adding strength and depth to this intriguing new chapter. Definitely a different and ambitious take!"

Final Verdict: Should You Watch Student Of The Year After Dark?

If you enjoy gritty campus mysteries packed with secrets, survival games, and sharp twists,Student of the Year: After Dark is well worth a weekend binge on JioHotstar. However, viewers expecting light-hearted romance and glossy dance numbers should note that this spin-off plays by much darker rules.

FAQs

1. Where can I watch Student of the Year: After Dark?

All six episodes of Student of the Year: After Dark are streaming exclusively on JioHotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Kannada, and Marathi.

2. What role does Shanaya Kapoor play in Student of the Year: After Dark?

Shanaya Kapoor plays a dual role as twin sisters Aayesha Malik and Aditi Malik, who uncovers a deadly underground competition while investigating her sister's death.

3. Who directed Student of the Year: After Dark?

The mystery-thriller series is directed by Reema Maya (Reema Sengupta) and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharmatic Entertainment.


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