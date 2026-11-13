Student Of The YEar After Dark Twitter Review: Karan Johar’s iconic campus franchise has received a chilling makeover with Student of the Year: After Dark, which premiered today, November 13, 2026, on JioHotstar. Directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the six-episode mystery thriller trades designer prom nights for a deadly survival game at St. Teresa Heritage School.

As viewers binge-watch the series across eight languages, X (formerly Twitter) has lit up with reactions praising Shanaya Kapoor’s dual role and the show's gritty tone. Student Of The Year After Dark X Review When Aayesha Malik, the popular queen bee of St. Teresa's, is found frozen in an icy lake, her estranged twin sister Aditi goes undercover to uncover a masked survival competition. Netizens are impressed by how convincingly Shanaya Kapoor portrays both sisters while leading the suspense.

One user on X wrote, "There is an interesting darkness running through #StudentOfTheYearAfterDark that sets it apart from the usual campus dramas. Beneath the glamour, ambition and fierce competition lies a disturbing story of loss, secrets and unresolved emotions following a mysterious and shocking death. And she’s surrounded by an ensemble of fine actors that make the series more exciting and intriguing."

Recommended For You

#StudentOfTheYearAfterDarkReview: ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ There is an interesting darkness running through #StudentOfTheYearAfterDark that sets it apart from the usual campus dramas. Beneath the glamour, ambition and fierce competition lies a disturbing story of loss, secrets and unresolved emotions following a mysterious and shocking death. Carrying this web series on her shoulders is leading lady #ShanayaKapoor in a double role. Striking the perfect balance between fragility and ferocity, the actress sinks her teeth into the most important role of her career so far. And she’s surrounded by an ensemble of fine actors that make the series more exciting and intriguing. #AbhinavSingh, #ManyaGrover, #DeeyaDamini and #AdiMalik- All get their moments of glory. #SheebaChaddha is another major asset. She brings an effortless authenticity to her role and adds emotional texture to the story. This is a world where nobody can be trusted and everyone is a suspect. And this time, the campus setting is presented differently, with glamour taking a backseat to an atmosphere filled with uncertainty and tension. The visuals contribute significantly to the show’s identity. It’s hard to pinpoint which scene or moment or performance stands out. Debutant director #ReemaMaya makes a nearly perfect show that’s worth your time and attention! — Vishwajit Patil (@_PatilVishwajit) November 13, 2026 The Student Of The Year world is waiting for you, and trust me, this time it’s a whole new solid experience! Such a brilliant yet impactful watch and a pure binge-worthy experience! 🔥💥 Absolutely loved the mix of secrets, mystery, thrill, engagement and entertainment. This has it all! And those unexpected twists! Especially #ShanayaKapoor’s screen presence and performance, which is definitely one of my favourite parts of the show! 🔥🔥 #StudentOfTheYearAfterDark is NOW STREAMING on JioHotstar! Don’t miss it! — Het Tanna (@HetTannaHere) November 13, 2026 Alongside Shanaya Kapoor, supporting stars like Sheeba Chaddha, Abhinav Singh, Manya Grover, and Deeya Damini have earned praise for keeping viewers guessing, though a few noted minor pacing dips. ALSO READ: Mookuthi Amman 2 vs Scene Twitter Review: Which South Actor Impresses Netizens On X? Nayanthara Or Suriya

Another user wrote, " #KaranJohar’s latest show brings an interesting change of tone to the campus drama genre by replacing the usual celebratory atmosphere with a darker world of competition, secrets and personal tragedy. The mystery surrounding the death of #ShanayaKapoor’s twin sister adds an emotional dimension to the narrative and gives the story a reason to move beyond familiar campus rivalries."

REVIEW: #StudentOfTheYearAfterDark RATING: ⭐⭐⭐💫 The biggest surprise of STUDENT OF THE YEAR: AFTER DARK, directed by debutant Reema Maya, is the lead star #ShanayaKapoor. After making off-kilter choices like Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Tu Yaa Main, she again steps into a completely new territory with this murder mystery.... and dishes out a fierce but also emotionally moving & nuanced perfomance in a double role. Lending able support are fine performers such as Sheeba Chaddha and Harsh Chhaya. They put their pedigree to good use and shine in their respective roles. Coming to the younger lot among the ensemble, Manya Grover stands out and delivers a knockout performance. Her scenes and conversations with Shanaya lend mystique & weight to the series. The cinematography and breathtaking action sequences elevate the narrative. Frames are visually appealing without making the campus setting look overly glamorous. There are moments where the storytelling could have been more concise, and certain portions demanded more depth. But this are minor flaws which can't mitigate the inherent merits of the series. On the whole, the central premise, visual appeal and first-rate performances make it an engaging watch. #StudentOfTheYearAfterDarkReview #KaranJohar — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) November 13, 2026 #StudentOfTheYearAfterDark: First Impressions 👀 I've watched few episodes of #AfterDark, and so far it's intriguing. 🔥 🎬 The Premise: St. Teresa's gets a much darker makeover. When Ayesha dies under mysterious circumstances, her twin starts digging into what happened. Along the way she runs into campus politics, rivalries, jealousy and secrets, all set against the fight for the Student of the Year title. It's a bold new direction for the #StudentOfTheYear franchise, and the mystery hooks you from the start. 🌟 Shanaya Kapoor: The standout so far! ❤️‍🔥 She plays two very different characters, Ayesha and Aditi, and gives each one her own personality and emotional shade. She's confident on screen and handles the key moments with real conviction. The double role lets her show her range, and she makes the most of it. Looking forward to the rest of the episodes to see where it goes! https://t.co/GWYVkNC5qm — Movie_Reviews (@MovieReview_Hub) November 13, 2026 A third user wrote, "The Student Of The Year world is waiting for you, and trust me, this time it’s a whole new solid experience! Such a brilliant yet impactful watch and a pure binge-worthy experience! Absolutely loved the mix of secrets, mystery, thrill, engagement and entertainment. This has it all!" ALSO READ: Itlu Arjuna Twitter Review: Is Sai Aniesh-Anaswara Rajan's Telugu Romantic-Action Movie Worth Your Time?

Another critic wrote, "#StudentOfTheYearAfterDark brings a bold and refreshing twist to the franchise! Moving beyond the usual campus drama, the series explores a darker world filled with gripping mysteries, hidden secrets and psychological twists that keep you invested. Shanaya Kapoor delivers a noteworthy performance, adding strength and depth to this intriguing new chapter. Definitely a different and ambitious take!"

Honestly…i was excited to watch Student of the Year After Dark…but one episode in and Shanaya Kapoor’s acting is already testing my patience….Unbearable 😭 — Queenbee^_^ (@amanmathursgf) November 13, 2026 Final Verdict: Should You Watch Student Of The Year After Dark? If you enjoy gritty campus mysteries packed with secrets, survival games, and sharp twists,Student of the Year: After Dark is well worth a weekend binge on JioHotstar. However, viewers expecting light-hearted romance and glossy dance numbers should note that this spin-off plays by much darker rules. FAQs 1. Where can I watch Student of the Year: After Dark? All six episodes of Student of the Year: After Dark are streaming exclusively on JioHotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Kannada, and Marathi.

2. What role does Shanaya Kapoor play in Student of the Year: After Dark? Shanaya Kapoor plays a dual role as twin sisters Aayesha Malik and Aditi Malik, who uncovers a deadly underground competition while investigating her sister's death. 3. Who directed Student of the Year: After Dark? The mystery-thriller series is directed by Reema Maya (Reema Sengupta) and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under Dharmatic Entertainment.