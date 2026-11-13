The much-anticipated Telugu romantic-action drama Itlu Arjuna, directed by Mahesh Uppala and starring debutant Sai Aniesh alongside Anaswara Rajan, has finally arrived in cinemas today, November 13, 2026. Presented by Nagarjuna Akkineni and backed by producer Venky Kudumula, the film has generated strong early chatter across X (formerly Twitter).

Itlu Arjuna Twitter Review: Yes, the latest Telugu movie Itlu Arjuna is definitly worth your time.

Early X reviews praise how well the film balances romance, emotion, and commercial thrills. Viewers have overwhelmingly praised the lead pair's chemistry and S. Thaman’s musical score. Many fans noted that playing a speech- and hearing-impaired hero is tough for a newcomer, yet Aniesh pulls it off effortlessly.

Here is a complete breakdown of the audience response and whether this action-packed love story deserves your ticket money.

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One user on X wrote, " The Vibe Hub Telugu @thevibe_reviews · 44m Good First Half. Thaman Anna duty For Debut Hero And Songs Was So Beautiful Heroine and hero Love Track. It's Good...Good.."

Good First Half ❤️🔥 Thaman Anna duty For Debut Hero 🛐 And Songs Was So Beautiful 🤩❤️ Heroine and hero Love Track 🧿🧿🔥 It's Good...Good..😘😘 #ItluArjuna #ItluArjunareview https://t.co/ACxUu9c2YS — The Vibe Hub Telugu (@thevibe_reviews) November 13, 2026

#ItlluArjuna chala beautiful love story hero and heroine chemistry baga workout avvindhi Thaman music and BGM next level echadu main ga interval block and climax itey major highlight https://t.co/7qOPDkyJ2C — SANDEEP RC 🐎🦚 (@SANDEEPRC18) November 12, 2026

Another user added, " #ItlluArjuna chala beautiful love story hero and heroine chemistry baga workout avvindhi Thaman music and BGM next level echadu main ga interval block and climax itey major highlight"

#ItlluArjuna - A MUST WATCH THEATRICAL EXPERIENCE 💥💥💥 The film goes engaging right from the first frame to the end. A beautiful love story mixed with right commerical thrills 🔥 @Anieshforyou as Arjun is the real show stealer along with @MusicThaman 's sensational score 💯 Fresh and clever writing, great DOP work and crisp screenplay are other highlights Venky Kudumula makes a proud film on his first as producer. Rating: 3.5 🌟 — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) November 12, 2026

What is this mansion house anna @MusicThaman 😭😭🔥🔥 #ItlluArjuna https://t.co/X3pzjp6f5v — Kushal Alla 🐎 (@kushal_alla) November 12, 2026

A third user wrote, "#ItlluArjuna Heartiest congratulations to the entire team of Itllu Arjuna! special appreciation to the debut hero for delivering an outstanding performance. His acting in the mute character was truly exceptional, expressive and powerful A well deserved 4/5 rating! "

#ItlluArjuna: Blockbuster First half. Crazy Crazy 💯 A refreshing entertainer that handles thrills, love story & entertainment perfectly 👌 #Aniesh makes a striking impression, handling the mute character with remarkable ease across emotional scenes, dance & action. The flashback & father-son bond add warmth, while the chemistry with #AnaswaraRajan brings sweetness. HaiRe song on big screen - Peak # @MusicThaman 👌 — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) November 12, 2026

Love, emotions, suspense, action anni perfect ga blend ayyayi asla 😘❤️❤️ Aniesh debut movie lo ne outstanding performance aslaaa Anaswara cuteness & chemistry highlight ❤️ Thaman anna BGM #ItlluArjuna 🫶 https://t.co/qImwug6KEh — Sai (@sai_dhoni_143) November 12, 2026

Beyond the romance, the father-son bond, flashback episodes, and big-screen song picturisation have struck a chord with family and youth audiences alike.

Another user wrote, "#ItlluArjuna: Blockbuster First half. Crazy Crazy, A refreshing entertainer that handles thrills, love story & entertainment perfectly #Aniesh makes a striking impression, handling the mute character with remarkable ease across emotional scenes, dance & action. The flashback & father-son bond add warmth, while the chemistry with #AnaswaraRajan brings sweetness. HaiRe song on big screen - Peak # @MusicThaman"