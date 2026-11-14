Singer Dhvani Bhanushali announced her engagement to entrepreneur Yash Bhanushali. The Vaaste and Nayan singer on November 13 shared photographs with her longtime boyfriend Yash, including a glimpse of her engagement ring. She captioned the photographs, “Found me my cupcake for life. Said yessss.”

Although Dhvani is active on social media, she has not publicly disclosed details of her relationship with Yash. But through some posts and stories, fans have found some clues about their relationship. Who Is Yash Bhanushali, Dhvani Bhanushali's Fiancé? Dhvani Bhanushali’s fiancé, Yash Bhanushali, is an entrepreneur and founder of Orangutan, an Indian esports organisation. Unlike Dhvani, who works in the music and entertainment industry, Yash is a personality in the gaming and esports industry.

Yash Bhanushali co-founded Orangutan with Jai Shah in 2021. This esports platform works across talent management and apparel, with teams competing in gaming titles such as BGMI, Free Fire and Valorant. Reportedly, Yash’s interest in gaming and sports began in his childhood. In earlier interviews, he revealed that he used to visit local cyber cafes to play games from the age of 10. Yash subsequently turned his childhood passion into a business. Yash has also maintained an interest in photography. His Instagram account features photographs of nature that he clicked. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhvani Bhanushali (@dhvanibhanushali22) Dhvani Bhanushali And Yash Bhanushali's Relationship Timeline Neither Dhvani nor Yash has disclosed their relationship in public. They have not confirmed when they met, how they met or when they started dating. But through their social media photographs, fans have speculated that the couple started dating a couple of years back.

Around 2019: Their earliest reported public appearances together According to The Times of India, Dhvani and Yash shared photographs with the same details and locations in 2019. In the same year, Dhvani’s breakthrough came with her song Vaaste, featuring Aroob Khan. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the track helped establish her as a prominent young voice in India's pop music scene. However, neither Dhvani nor Yash has confirmed that 2019 was the year their romantic relationship began. Over the years: Keeping their romance away from the spotlight Despite Dhvani's popularity, the couple never discusses details about their personal lives. Yash's Instagram account, however, has featured photographs of the two together. These glimpses have offered a look at their time together. (Image Credit: Instagram) November 13, 2026: Dhvani announces her engagement Dhvani finally shared a major update about their relationship on November 13. The singer posted four photographs from their engagement celebration, including pictures of the couple embracing and posing together against a sunset.

In one photograph, she held up her hand to display her engagement ring. As of now, neither Dhvani nor Yash has announced a wedding date or shared further details about their wedding plans. ALSO READ: Can You Believe What Anil Kapoor Used To Call Daughter Sonam Kapoor During Her Childhood? Dhvani Bhanushali's Career: From Vaaste To Bollywood Playback Singing Dhvani started her playback singing career with Ishtehaar from the 2018 film Welcome To New York. She subsequently gained recognition for songs such as Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, Leja Re, Duniyaa from Luka Chuppi, Psycho Saiyaan from Saaho and Nayan, featuring Jubin Nautiyal.

She later explored acting with the 2024 romantic comedy Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, co-starring Aashim Gulati. In an interview with India Today, Dhvani spoke about her preference for independent pop music over limiting herself to playback singing. "I am very inclined towards pop, and I feel nobody can tell your story better than yourself," she said.

With her engagement to Yash, the singer has now shared a glimpse of a personal chapter that she had largely kept private. ALSO READ: Ramayana Becomes First Bollywood Film To Cross Rs 50 Crore In Kannada FAQs 1. Who is Yash Bhanushali, Dhvani Bhanushali's fiancé? Yash Bhanushali is an entrepreneur and founder of Indian esports organisation Orangutan. 2. How did Dhvani Bhanushali meet Yash Bhanushali? Dhvani and Yash have not publicly revealed how they first met. Their social media photographs reportedly show them together since around 2019. 3. When are Dhvani Bhanushali and Yash Bhanushali getting married? The couple have not announced their wedding date following their engagement on November 13, 2026.

