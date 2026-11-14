Juhi Chawla and her rivalry with Madhuri Dixit were the most talked-about in the 90s. Once, Juhi Chawla also admitted that she wished to work in Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Aapke Hain Koun instead of Madhuri Dixit. She accepted that she could do anything for that role. However, when filmmaker Yash Chopra approached Juhi for Dil Toh Pagal Hai, she turned him down because she did not want to play the second lead to Madhuri.

Juhi Chawla wanted Madhuri Dixit's role in Hum Aapke Hain Koun

In a March 2014 interview with Rediff, Juhi Chawla spoke about her early resentment towards Madhuri Dixit.

When asked about the films she wished she had done instead of her contemporaries, Juhi Chawla recalled Madhuri in Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

"I saw her in Hum Aapke Hai Koun…! and I said to myself, 'I wish I had got that film,'" she told Rediff.

She admitted, "I would have done anything to bag that role. I loved the way she danced and her screen presence. I guess I lack that."

The actress opened up about these decisions in a March 2014 interview with Rediff, ahead of the release of Gulaab Gang, which brought the two actresses together for the first time.

Her candid account also revealed how competition between leading actresses influenced casting decisions during the 1990s.

(Image Credit: Instagram @bollywoodbizz)

Why Did Juhi Chawla Reject Yash Chopra's Dil To Pagal Hai?

Even though Juhi liked Madhuri’s performance in Hum Aapke Hai Koun, she did turn down an opportunity to work alongside her.

In the same interview, she revealed that she was offered a role in Yash Chopra's Dil To Pagal Hai but did not want to play the second lead to Madhuri.

"The only time I got a chance to work with her was in Dil Toh Pagal Hai. Back then I didn't want to play the second lead to Madhuri," she said.

Recalling her reaction, she said, "He asked that I do the other role. And I was like, 'I should do the other role?' I had some insecurity and some ego problems, so I didn't do it."

Juhi laughed about her decision and admitted that she was "a little bubble-headed" at the time, adding, "You make foolish decisions."

The role eventually went to Karisma Kapoor, who played Nisha, a dancer who becomes part of the romantic triangle involving Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) and Pooja (Madhuri Dixit).

Karisma won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance.

Juhi also revealed that she had turned down two other films that eventually became major successes: Raja Hindustani and Judaai, both released in 1997.

ALSO READ: Juhi Chawla To Priyanka Chopra: List Of 15 + Indian Actresses Who Won Beauty Pageants

Juhi Chawla And Madhuri Dixit Finally Shared The Screen In Gulaab Gang

The professional distance between Juhi and Madhuri eventually ended with Gulaab Gang, released on March 7, 2014.

Directed by Soumik Sen, the film featured Madhuri as Rajjo, a woman who leads a group of women fighting injustice, while Juhi played Sumitra Devi, an ambitious politician and the film's antagonist.

During the promotions, Juhi revealed that the director arranged for the two actresses to spend time together before filming. Soumik gave them the script and left them alone in a room at his office a day before shooting began. The two started talking about the film, which helped break the ice.