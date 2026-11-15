Film producer Jayanta Mukherjee , husband of veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee , died in Mumbai on Friday. Days after the death, she has taken to social media and put out her first note, requesting privacy for herself and her daughter.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account, Moushumi wrote, "My husband, Jayanta, as all fondly remember him as Babu, has left us for heavenly abode. Request all to give me and my daughter time and space to get through this difficult period. Truly grateful for your prayers and support for the same," she wrote.

My Husband Jayanta As All Fondly Remember Him As Babu Has Left Us For Heavenly Abode. Request All To Give Me And My Daughter Time And Space To Get through This Difficult Period. Truly Grateful For Yours Prayers And Support For The Same. 🙏

Their daughter has also issued a statement confirming the date and time of the prayer meet. It will be held on 15th November 2026, from 5.30 PM to 7.30 PM at Shri Khatwari Darbar, 366 Shree Khatwari Darbar Marg, Linking Road in Mumbai.

For the unversed, Jayanta, son of legendary music composer Hemant Kumar, had a long association with the entertainment industry as a film producer. His credits include Mazaaq (1975), Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979) and Biwi Aur Makan. The first two films featured Moushumi Chatterjee in significant roles. He was also associated with the television series Talaash, which aired in 1992.

Moushumi and Jayanta got married in 1972. The actress was only 15 years old at the time and was reportedly studying in Class 10.

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The couple decided to get married to fulfil the dying wish of Moushumi's aunt. Back then, many people believed that an actress’s career would come to an end after marriage.

But Moushumi proved otherwise. She continued acting and became one of the popular actresses of the 1970s and 1980s.

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The couple had two daughters, Payal Mukherjee and Megha Mukherjee. Sadly, their elder daughter, Payal, passed away on December 13, 2019, at the age of 45. She had been in a coma before her death.

Their younger daughter, Megha, also chose acting as her career. She has worked in films like Radio, Ruslaan and Aisa Kyun Hota Hai, among others.

FAQ

1. Who was Jayanta Mukherjee?

Jayanta Mukherjee was a film producer and the husband of veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee. His producing credits include Mazaaq (1975), Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979) and Biwi Aur Makan.

2. Why did Moushumi Chatterjee marry at the age of 15?

Moushumi and Jayanta married when she was reportedly a Class 10 student to fulfil her dying aunt's wish.

3. How many children did Moushumi Chatterjee and Jayanta Mukherjee have?

The couple had two daughters, Payal Mukherjee and Megha Mukherjee. Payal passed away on December 13, 2019, at the age of 45, after being in a coma. Megha is an actor and has worked in films such as Radio, Ruslaan and Aisa Kyun Hota Hai.