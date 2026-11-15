The latest promo for Koffee with Karan Season 9 shows Ananya Panday calling Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter and Kartik Aaryan. Ananya Birla, co-guest, entrepreneur, and singer, was amused enough to point out that she had called all her exes.

Two Ananyas, double the fun and a student who knows how to surprise! Now that's one Koffee date worth showing up for ☕🫶 Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 6, streaming Wednesday at 7pm, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. #KaranJohar @AdarPoonawalla @apoorvamehta18 @aneeshabaig #NishantNayak @manumaharshi @Dharmatic_

The upcoming episode is expected to bring Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla together for a mix of cheeky questions, games and personal revelations. Shanaya Kapoor also makes a surprise appearance, adding to the fun.

What Are Netizens Saying?

But it is Ananya Panday's phone calls that steal the show, and the internet had a fun time with them. Many joked about how the actor kept up with her exes.

A user wrote, "Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan — dropped names like she was reading out her dating history on live television!"

Another user said, "Ananya Panday is clearly desperate to feature on Koffee with Karan and is short-selling herself." A third user commented, "Not Ananya calling all of her exes for the 'hey karan it's me' round..."

Whether the three calls lead to any interesting conversations is something viewers will have to wait and watch.

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Shanaya Kapoor shows up later in the episode as a surprise guest. Her appearance sets off a funny challenge where the guests must come up with a line that works just as well in a boardroom as it does in a bedroom.