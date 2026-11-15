The latest promo for Koffee with Karan Season 9 shows Ananya Panday calling Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter and Kartik Aaryan. Ananya Birla, co-guest, entrepreneur, and singer, was amused enough to point out that she had called all her exes.
The upcoming episode is expected to bring Ananya Panday and Ananya Birla together for a mix of cheeky questions, games and personal revelations. Shanaya Kapoor also makes a surprise appearance, adding to the fun.
Two Ananyas, double the fun and a student who knows how to surprise! Now that's one Koffee date worth showing up for ☕🫶 Koffee with Karan Season 9, Episode 6, streaming Wednesday at 7pm, only on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. #KaranJohar @AdarPoonawalla @apoorvamehta18 @aneeshabaig #NishantNayak @manumaharshi @Dharmatic_— JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) November 14, 2026
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What Are Netizens Saying?
But it is Ananya Panday's phone calls that steal the show, and the internet had a fun time with them. Many joked about how the actor kept up with her exes.
A user wrote, "Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan — dropped names like she was reading out her dating history on live television!"
Another user said, "Ananya Panday is clearly desperate to feature on Koffee with Karan and is short-selling herself." A third user commented, "Not Ananya calling all of her exes for the 'hey karan it's me' round..."
Whether the three calls lead to any interesting conversations is something viewers will have to wait and watch.
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Shanaya Kapoor shows up later in the episode as a surprise guest. Her appearance sets off a funny challenge where the guests must come up with a line that works just as well in a boardroom as it does in a bedroom.
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The new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 9 will stream exclusively on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar.
Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor's Movies
On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in the lead role in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil. The film also stars Lakshya.
It follows two college lovers in Hyderabad whose relationship is tested as they step into adulthood and take on new responsibilities. These changes push them to rethink what love means to them.
Shanaya Kapoor was recently seen in the web series Student of the Year: After Dark.
The spin-off follows Aditi Malik, a young woman set on finding out the truth about her twin sister's disappearance in a frozen lake. Her search pulls her into the world of an elite competition.
FAQ
1. Who is appearing with Ananya Panday in the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan 9?
Ananya Panday will share the couch with singer and businesswoman Ananya Birla, while Shanaya Kapoor will make a surprise appearance during the episode.
2. When and where to watch Koffee with Karan Season 9?
You can stream Koffee with Karan Season 9 exclusively on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. New episodes drop every Wednesday at 7:00 PM IST.
3. Who are Ananya Panday's rumoured exes?
Ananya Panday has previously been rumoured to have dated actors Kartik Aaryan, Ishaan Khatter, and Aditya Roy Kapur.
4. Which celebrities have appeared on Koffee with Karan Season 9 so far?
So far, the season has featured Salman Khan, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.