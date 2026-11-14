Karan Johar is gearing up to get roasted instead of ribbing the personalities in the next episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. The filmmaker has confirmed the upcoming episode with Samay Raina and Tanmay Bhat alongside Farah Khan. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan admitted that he expects the trio to give him a hard time.

Karan Johar Says Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat And Farah Khan Will 'Attack' Him In the conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan confirmed that he shot an episode with Tanmay, Samay and Farah. He said, "I had one episode with Tanmay, Samay Raina and Farah Khan. I know I am going to have a blast because they will attack me more than I am capable of doing to them."

Karan's choice of words suggests that he is expecting to be on the receiving end of the jokes this time. The combination is also a departure from the show's conventional celebrity pairings. Samay and Tanmay are known for their work in stand-up comedy and digital entertainment. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satyam Srivastava (@socialbua) ALSO READ: Samay Raina Who? Shah Rukh Khan's Old Koffee With Karan Episodes Are A Masterclass In Comedy When Samay Raina Was Caught Off Guard During A Phone Call On Koffee With Karan 9 Samay had already made a brief appearance on Koffee With Karan 9. During the October 28 episode featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, the comedian received an unexpected phone call as part of the show's 'Hey Karan, It's Me' segment.

The game required the guests to call someone and get them to say the show's signature line. Varun chose to dial Samay Raina. The conversation took a more interesting turn when Samay casually said, "At present, I am chilling with my girlfriend." Karan jokingly encouraged him to reveal more, saying, "This is how you should be on Koffee With Karan. Come out and tell me the truth about your girlfriend."

However, Samay did not disclose his partner's identity during the conversation. His remark nevertheless renewed speculation about his relationship status, particularly amid rumours linking him to actor Medha Shankr. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Talent Out Loud (@talent_out_loud) ALSO READ: Kiara Advani Reveals Husband Sidharth's Reaction To Her Intimate Scenes With Yash In Toxic Koffee With Karan 9 Marks The End Of Karan Johar's Chat Show The Samay-Tanmay-Farah episode is part of the ninth and final season of Koffee With Karan, which premiered on JioHotstar on October 14, 2026.

The show first aired on November 19, 2004, with Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as its inaugural guests. Over the years, its celebrity conversations, rapid-fire rounds and controversial revelations have made it a prominent part of Bollywood's television and streaming culture.

Karan said he would not be returning to host another celebrity chat show anytime soon, explaining that he wanted to move away from the demands of arranging guest combinations and managing celebrity schedules. The filmmaker's final season has featured guests including Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. FAQs 1. Is Samay Raina appearing on Koffee With Karan 9? Yes. Karan Johar has confirmed recording an episode with Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat and Farah Khan. Samay also shared the show's poster on his Instagram Story. 2. What did Karan Johar say about Samay Raina and Tanmay Bhat? Karan said that Samay, Tanmay and Farah Khan would attack him more than he could attack them, adding that he expected to have a blast with the trio. 3. Where can I watch Koffee With Karan Season 9? Koffee With Karan 9 is streaming on JioHotstar in India.

