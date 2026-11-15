Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who has had a good year with his sleeper hit Main Vaapas Aaunga, recently spoke about how people called Dhurandhar an 'impractical' film when it was being pitched to studios.

He said Dhurandhar was once seen as the 'most impractical' project with the 'least likelihood of success'. Today, it has become a reference point for filmmakers trying to understand what audiences want.

Speaking at the HT Leadership Summit 2026, Imtiaz talked about the uncertainty the Hindi film industry is going through right now. Filmmakers are struggling to work out what actually runs at the box office.

"We are in that phase where people are saying that 'nothing is working'. We don’t know what kind of film to make so that it will run at the box office. Should we go with a big star, non-star? People are saying that attention span is missing in the audience now."