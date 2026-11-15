Nandish Sandhu Marries Kavita Banerjee: Television actor Nandish Singh Sandhu has begun a new chapter in his personal life. The Uttaran actor married actress Kavita Banerjee in an intimate traditional Bengali wedding ceremony in Hooghly, West Bengal, on November 14, 2026.

The celebrations were attended by close family members and friends, with pictures and videos from the occasion now circulating on social media. While fans have been congratulating the newlyweds, Nandish's wedding has also brought renewed attention to his first marriage with television actress Rashami Desai. The former couple, who married in 2012, separated in 2014 and officially divorced in 2016. Nandish Sandhu And Kavita Banerjee's Bengali Wedding Nandish and Kavita's wedding celebrations began on November 13 with an engagement ceremony and sangeet. A haldi ceremony followed the next morning, before the couple exchanged vows in a traditional Bengali ceremony on November 14.

Kavita looked beautiful in a red and cream Banarasi saree, while Nandish opted for a traditional cream dhoti and kurta. The couple kept the celebrations intimate and followed Bengali wedding customs. The wedding came more than a year after their private roka ceremony on September 5, 2025. Nandish announced their engagement a month later by sharing pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Hi Partner. Ready.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by NANDISH SINGH SANDHU (@nandishsandhu) Nandish Sandhu's First Marriage With Rashami Desai Before marrying Kavita, Nandish was married to actress Rashami Desai. The two met while working together on the popular television show Uttaran, where they played Veer and Tapasya. Their on-screen chemistry soon developed into a relationship, and they married in 2012. However, their relationship faced difficulties, and reports of marital problems emerged within a few years. The couple separated in 2014 and their divorce was finalised in 2016.

They also participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7 in 2015, where they spoke about their relationship struggles. ALSO READ: 'Ankita Lokhande Road Par Nahi Thi...': Rashami Desai SLAMS Vicky Jain's Mother After Bigg Boss 17 Family Week What Did Nandish Sandhu And Rashami Desai Say About Their Divorce? Following their separation, both actors shared different accounts of what went wrong in their marriage. Rashami had spoken about the difficulties she experienced during the relationship, including her claims about suffering a miscarriage in 2012. Nandish later disputed this account in a 2016 interview with The Times of India. https://t.co/UNe7sQz1a3 Rashami Desai-Nandish Sandhu divorce: Ac #India #the #a #to #India https://t.co/I9L4oRGa4P — Ecroaker (@Ecroaker) January 4, 2016 Addressing the miscarriage claim, Nandish said, "She never conceived. We were clear about planning a baby after we were professionally settled. Our career was our focus. So where is the question of a miscarriage? I never wanted to embarrass her on national television by questioning her about that." He also denied allegations of infidelity, stating, "I have never cheated on her. I’ve never been in a relationship since Rashami walked out of the marriage."

ALSO READ: Rashami Desai Recalls Being Homeless For Four Days With Debt Of Rs 3.5 Crore After Divorce With Nandish Sandhu Rashami and Nandish have since moved on with their lives. While Rashami continued her television career and appeared on Bigg Boss 13, Nandish went on to work in projects such as Super 30 and Jubilee. With his marriage to Kavita, Nandish has started a new chapter, and fans are wishing the couple happiness and a wonderful life together. FAQs 1. When did Nandish Sandhu marry Kavita Banerjee? Nandish Sandhu married Kavita Banerjee on November 14, 2026, in a traditional Bengali wedding in Hooghly, West Bengal. 2. Who is Nandish Sandhu's wife? Nandish Sandhu's wife is actress Kavita Banerjee, who has appeared in television shows such as Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and Bhagya Lakshmi. 3. Was Nandish Sandhu previously married to Rashami Desai? Yes. Nandish and Rashami married in 2012 and their divorce was finalised in 2016. 4. Why did Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu divorce? The couple reportedly faced relationship and compatibility issues. Both shared different accounts of their marital difficulties after separating. 5. When did Nandish Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee get engaged? The couple exchanged rings during a private roka ceremony on September 5, 2025, and announced their engagement publicly in October 2025.