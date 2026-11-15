Sonakshi Sinha Morphed Photos Case: The case involving the alleged circulation of morphed photographs of actress Sonakshi Sinha has taken a legal turn after a Mumbai court declared the accused's arrest illegal and ordered his release. The decision came after the police sought three days of custody to investigate the alleged creation and circulation of the objectionable images.

The development has brought attention to the legal procedures police must follow while making arrests, particularly in cases involving offences punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) Sonakshi Sinha Files Complaint Over Morphed Photographs According to reports, Sonakshi approached Mumbai's Bandra Police after allegedly discovering morphed photographs of herself being circulated on social media. Following her complaint, the police registered a case on November 13, 2026, and began investigating the matter. The accused, identified as Aryan Deepak Jain, was arrested on November 14 from the Jagatpuri Police Station area in Delhi's Shahdara. He was subsequently brought to Mumbai and produced before a magistrate at the Bandra court.

The police sought three days of custody, stating that they needed to identify the electronic device and platform allegedly used to create and circulate the photographs. ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha And Jyothika's System Becomes Most-Viewed Non-English Original Movie Globally; Where To Watch On OTT? Why Did Mumbai Court Declare The Accused's Arrest Illegal? The magistrate rejected the police's custody request after identifying procedural lapses in the arrest. One of the major concerns was that the accused had been brought directly from Delhi to Mumbai without first being produced before the nearest magistrate in Delhi. The court reportedly sought an explanation from the investigating officer regarding the failure to follow this procedure.

The defence lawyers, Aman Shahi, Prashant Trivedi and Aditya Jain, also argued that the accused had neither been served the mandatory notice nor properly informed about the grounds of his arrest. The court further examined compliance with Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The provision requires police officers to record reasons explaining why an arrest is necessary in cases covered by its safeguards. The magistrate observed that the investigating officer had failed to provide satisfactory records establishing compliance with these requirements. The court also clarified that the need for further investigation alone could not justify an arrest without following the prescribed legal procedure.

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha's Real-Life Husband Zaheer Turns Full Psycho For Her In Tu Hai Meri Kiran; Check Trailer, Release Date And More Does The Accused's Release Mean The Case Is Closed? No. The court's decision to declare the arrest illegal does not amount to an acquittal or establish that the allegations were false. The order concerns the legality of the arrest and the failure to follow mandatory procedural safeguards. It does not determine whether the accused was responsible for the alleged circulation of the morphed photographs. The Bandra Police investigation into Sonakshi's complaint is continuing. Further details regarding the investigation and possible legal proceedings are awaited. For now, the case highlights an important aspect of India's criminal justice system: police authorities must follow the law and respect procedural safeguards, even while investigating serious cybercrime allegations. FAQs 1. Why was the accused in Sonakshi Sinha's morphed photos case released? The Mumbai court declared his arrest illegal after identifying procedural lapses, including concerns over his production before a local magistrate and compliance with arrest requirements. 2. Who was arrested in Sonakshi Sinha's morphed photos case? The accused was identified as Aryan Deepak Jain, who was arrested in Delhi on November 14, 2026. 3. Which BNSS section was discussed by the court? The court examined Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), concerning the legal requirements for making an arrest. 4. Is the investigation into Sonakshi Sinha's complaint closed? No. The accused's release does not mean the investigation has ended. The police are continuing their investigation.

