Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayan has shattered another record to become the second Bollywood movie after Dhurandhar 2 to cross Rs 300 crore gross in South India. As per Sacnilk estimates, Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana collected Rs 32 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 12, Monday, November 16, 2026. Although there was a decline in second-week earnings, the mythological epic has entered the Rs 800 crore domestic club.

According to Sacnilk's latest box-office figures, Ramayana collected Rs 32 crore net in India on its 12th day. The total India net collection now reaches Rs 792.60 crore and gross collection stands at Rs 947.25 crore.

The Hindi version continued to account for the biggest share of Ramayana's domestic earnings on Day 12. It collected Rs 23.75 crore, while the Malayalam version contributed Rs 2.85 crore.

Here is the day-wise box-office breakdown:

Its overseas earnings stood at Rs 490 crore, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,437.25 crore.

Ramayana has achieved another significant milestone in the southern markets. It has crossed Rs 300 crore gross across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, becoming the second Bollywood film after Dhurandhar 2 to do so.

The Kannada version earned Rs 2 crore, followed by Tamil at Rs 1.90 crore and Telugu at Rs 1.50 crore.

Karnataka has been the biggest contributor, with Rs 134.60 crore gross in the first 11 days. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 71.90 crore, followed by Kerala at Rs 45.80 crore and Tamil Nadu at Rs 45 crore.

Yash's presence as Ravana is an important part of the film's regional appeal, particularly in Karnataka, where the actor has a substantial fan following.

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Ramayana is on the verge of entering the Rs 800 crore club in India. After its second Monday slowdown, its weekday collections will determine how quickly it reaches the next milestone.

FAQs

1. How much did Ramayana earn on Day 12?

Ramayana collected Rs 32 crore net at the Indian box office on Day 12, according to Sacnilk.

2. What is Ramayana's total box office collection in India?

The film's 12-day India net collection stands at Rs 792.60 crore, while its India gross collection is Rs 947.25 crore.

3. Has Ramayana crossed ₹300 crore in South India?

Yes. Ramayana crossed ₹300 crore in South India, becoming the second Bollywood film after Dhurandhar 2 to achieve the milestone.



