Bigg Boss 20: The age gap between Bigg Boss 20 contestant Tanmay Singh, popularly known as ScoutOP, and his fiancee Kaashvi Hiranandani is approximately nine months, based on their reported dates of birth. ScoutOP is believed to be older than Kaashvi, although the couple have not publicly confirmed both birth dates through official statements.

Their relationship has recently attracted attention after ScoutOP revealed on Bigg Boss 20 that Kaashvi is his fiancée, not just his girlfriend. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaashvi Hiranandani (@kaaashvi) ScoutOP And Kaashvi Hiranandani: What Are Their Ages? ScoutOP, whose real name is Tanmay Singh, was born on July 30, 1996, according to online biographical profiles. He is 30 years old as of November 2026. Kaashvi Hiranandani, popularly known as KaashPlays, is reported to have been born on April 28, 1997. Based on this date, she is 29 years old. Several online profiles list this birth date, although it has not been independently confirmed by the couple.

Based on these reported dates, ScoutOP is around nine months older than Kaashvi. Therefore, describing their age difference as approximately one year is reasonable, but the more precise estimate is nine months. ALSO READ: Scout OP Shaves His Head In Bigg Boss 20: Annual Ritual Or A Reaction To House Tensions? ScoutOP Reveals His Engagement To Kaashvi On Bigg Boss 20 The couple's relationship became a major talking point after ScoutOP opened up about it during a Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 20. During his conversation with host Salman Khan, ScoutOP revealed that Kaashvi was his fiancée and spoke about her support during difficult periods in his life. He said, “I’ve never told this, and nobody knows, but she’s my fiancée. She has been there through my toughest times, and I don’t want things to get ruined with her. I’m very messed up in my head, but I’m going to take care of things now.”

According to reports, the two have been together for around five years. Kaashvi is also a gaming content creator who is known by the name KaashPlays. ALSO READ: 'Log Aur Baatein Karenge...': Did Scout OP's Girlfriend Kaashvi End Their 5 Year Relationship On Live Stream? Why Is ScoutOP And Kaashvi's Age Gap Trending? The age-gap query has gained attention following ScoutOP's engagement revelation on national television. Viewers who became curious about his personal life have also started looking for details about Kaashvi, their relationship and their background.

While their engagement has become a talking point among fans, the reported age difference between the two is relatively small. Bigg Boss 20 is currently streaming on JioHotstar, with fresh episodes dropping everyday from Monday to Sunday at 9 pm. FAQs 1. What is the age gap between ScoutOP and Kaashvi? Their reported age gap is approximately nine months, with ScoutOP being older. 2. How old is ScoutOP in 2026? ScoutOP is 30 years old, based on his reported birth date of July 30, 1996. 3. How old is Kaashvi Hiranandani? Kaashvi is reported to be 29 years old, with her birth date listed as April 28, 1997. 4. Are ScoutOP and Kaashvi engaged? Yes. ScoutOP revealed during Bigg Boss 20 that Kaashvi is his fiancee.

