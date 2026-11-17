The controversy centres on allegations that Amitabh Bachchan made inflammatory remarks during the violence that followed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination. However, the actor has repeatedly denied these allegations.

According to reports published on November 16 and 17, 2026, Goldy Dhillon allegedly issued threats against Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan through a social media post.

What Did Goldy Dhillon Say About Amitabh Bachchan?

Here is what happened and why the issue has resurfaced.

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The gangster reportedly referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and claimed that those responsible for the violence would not be forgiven. He also threatened both actors despite their reported security arrangements.

The development came after two alleged associates of Dhillon, identified as Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh, were arrested. According to media reports, their questioning also revealed alleged links with another gangster, Vicky Haddal.

However, the claims made in the social media post should be treated as allegations rather than independently established facts.

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What Is Amitabh Bachchan's Connection To The 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots?

The controversy dates back to October 31, 1984, when then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by two of her Sikh bodyguards.

Following her death, violence against the Sikh community broke out in Delhi and several other parts of India. Thousands of Sikhs were killed, while homes, businesses and religious places were attacked.

During this period, Amitabh Bachchan was accused of reaching a crowd outside the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and allegedly raising slogans such as "Khoon ka badla khoon".

The allegations suggested that his remarks encouraged the crowd. However, Bachchan has consistently rejected these claims and denied making anti-Sikh statements or encouraging violence.

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What Did Amitabh Bachchan Say About The Allegations?

In December 2011, Amitabh Bachchan reportedly wrote to the Akal Takht Jathedar, describing the allegations against him as baseless and malicious.

He maintained that he had never raised slogans against the Sikh community. He also referred to his family's connections with Sikhism and expressed respect for the religion and its teachings.

The controversy resurfaced in February 2015 when the US-based organisation Sikhs for Justice filed a lawsuit against him in a Los Angeles federal court. The organisation accused him of involvement in inciting violence during the 1984 riots.

Bachchan denied the allegations. The lawsuit and the accusations made in it should not be confused with a court finding of guilt.

Why Has The 1984 Controversy Resurfaced In 2026?

Goldy Dhillon's reported threat has once again brought attention to the allegations surrounding Amitabh Bachchan and the 1984 riots.

However, the actor's name appearing in a threatening social media post does not establish the historical allegations against him. The claims, his repeated denials and the events of 1984 must be understood separately.

FAQS

1. Why did Goldy Dhillon allegedly threaten Amitabh Bachchan?

Reports say Dhillon referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots while issuing threats against Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan.

2. What was Amitabh Bachchan accused of during the 1984 riots?

He was accused of raising inflammatory slogans outside AIIMS in Delhi. He has repeatedly denied these allegations.

3. What happened during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots?

Following Indira Gandhi's assassination on October 31, 1984, widespread violence against Sikhs took place in Delhi and other parts of India.

4. Did Amitabh Bachchan deny the allegations?

Yes. He denied making anti-Sikh statements or encouraging violence and reportedly addressed the allegations in a letter to the Akal Takht Jathedar in 2011.

5. Was Amitabh Bachchan sued in the US over the 1984 riots?

Yes. Sikhs for Justice filed a lawsuit against him in a Los Angeles federal court in February 2015. The allegations were denied by Bachchan.