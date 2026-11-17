The advance booking for Avengers: Doomsday opened in India on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Booking platforms like BookMyShow and District have started listing shows and fans are making their way to the counters.

Avengers Doomsday: What are tickets pricing in India?

Ticket prices for Avengers: Doomsday in India start at approximately ₹420 for standard seating and go up to ₹1,500 for luxury recliners and premium large-format screens.

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Audiences can catch the film in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam across 2D, 3D, IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX, and Infinity Vision formats, subject to theatre availability.

About Avangers Doomsday: Avengers: Doomsday is an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) superhero film scheduled for release in Inida on December 17, 2026.

In the film, heroes from multiple colliding universes— including the Avengers, Wakandans and New Avengers from Earth-616, the Fantastic Four from Earth-828 and the classic X-Men from Earth-10005—must form an alliance as the multiverse faces a catastrophic collapse and massive incursions.

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