The advance booking for Avengers: Doomsday opened in India on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. Booking platforms like BookMyShow and District have started listing shows and fans are making their way to the counters.
Avengers Doomsday: What are tickets pricing in India?
Ticket prices for Avengers: Doomsday in India start at approximately ₹420 for standard seating and go up to ₹1,500 for luxury recliners and premium large-format screens.
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Audiences can catch the film in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam across 2D, 3D, IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX, and Infinity Vision formats, subject to theatre availability.
About Avangers Doomsday: Avengers: Doomsday is an upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) superhero film scheduled for release in Inida on December 17, 2026.
In the film, heroes from multiple colliding universes— including the Avengers, Wakandans and New Avengers from Earth-616, the Fantastic Four from Earth-828 and the classic X-Men from Earth-10005—must form an alliance as the multiverse faces a catastrophic collapse and massive incursions.
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The upcoming film stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans (returning as Steve Rogers), Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, Tom Hiddleston, Paul Rudd and Ian McKellen, among a massive ensemble.
Originally announced in July 2022 as The Kang Dynasty, the film was meant to wrap up the MCU's Phase Six alongside Secret Wars, with Jonathan Majors starring as Kang the Conqueror.
In July 2024, the studio rebranded the project as Avengers: Doomsday, bringing back the Russo brothers to direct, Stephen McFeely to co-write and Robert Downey Jr. as the new main villain, Doctor Doom.
Using colliding universes to unite heroes across franchises, the ensemble cast brings together familiar MCU stars and veterans from Fox’s X-Men films.
Filming ran from April to September 2025 at England's Pinewood Studios, with additional shoots across the UK and Bahrain.
FAQs
Who is playing Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday?
Robert Downey Jr. returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play the masked villain Doctor Doom (Victor von Doom).
What is the plot of Avengers: Doomsday?
The official synopsis states that beloved heroes from three distinct universes are set on a deadly collision course facing an existential threat.
How long is Avengers: Doomsday?
Recent tracking reports place the runtime at roughly 2 hours and 30 minutes to 2 hours and 46 minutes.