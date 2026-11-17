Shraddha Kapoor's first song from Eetha, titled 'Ji Ji Re Ji', arrives with everything expected from a Lavani performance: elaborate Nauvari sarees, traditional jewellery, energetic choreography and infectious music. But beneath its colourful presentation is a much more interesting story about an artiste whose life does not stop when the stage lights come on.

Featuring Shreya Ghoshal's vocals, Ajay-Atul's composition and Vaibhavi Merchant's choreography, the four-minute song introduces audiences to the world of Eetha, inspired by legendary Lavani and Tamasha performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar. Here are five details that make 'Ji Ji Re Ji' more interesting than an ordinary Bollywood dance number. 1. Eetha Returns To The Stage After Giving Birth Backstage Perhaps the most striking detail in 'Ji Ji Re Ji' is also its most emotionally loaded moment. The song suggests that Eetha goes into labour backstage while a performance is underway. After giving birth, she returns to the stage to continue dancing.

It is an extraordinary sequence, and arguably the most important storytelling moment in the entire song. Instead of presenting Eetha's life as a glamorous journey filled with applause, the sequence hints at the physical sacrifices behind her profession. The audience sees the performer, but the film wants viewers to understand the woman behind that performance. 2. Shraddha's Nauvari Saree And Ghungroo Are More Than Costume Choices Shraddha's traditional Maharashtrian appearance is one of the first things viewers notice. She wears a Nauvari saree, traditional jewellery and ghungroo, all of which contribute to the song's Lavani aesthetic.

However, the styling also establishes Eetha's professional identity. She is not simply dressed for a celebratory song; she is presented as a performer who belongs to a particular cultural and theatrical tradition. Costume designer Sheetal Iqbal Sharma is credited for the film's costumes, while the song's visual presentation draws heavily from traditional Lavani performance aesthetics. 3. The Lyrics Give Eetha A Playful, Self-Assured Personality Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics deserve particular attention because they do not portray Eetha as a passive performer waiting for admiration. The opening lines, 'Jalne se itna darte ho, Shamma pe phir kyon marte ho', establish a teasing exchange. Eetha challenges the person watching her, almost daring them to approach the world she commands. Later, the lyrics play with the idea of admirers being drawn towards her performance. There is flirtation, humour and a noticeable sense of self-confidence. This is an interesting choice because the song does not position Eetha's appeal entirely around her beauty. Her ability to command attention becomes part of her identity. 4. Ajay Gogavale Also Contributes Vocals Alongside Shreya Ghoshal The official song credits also list Ajay Gogavale for vocals on 'Ji Ji Re Ji'. Ajay-Atul have composed, arranged, conducted and produced the track, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics.

Shreya's vocals bring the character's playful confidence to the forefront, while Ajay Gogavale's contribution adds another layer to the musical arrangement. It is also a particularly interesting collaboration given Ajay-Atul's experience with Marathi musical traditions. The composition has to retain the energy associated with Lavani while working as a cinematic introduction to a larger character-driven story. ALSO READ: Eetha Trailer: Who Was Vithabai Bhau? The Tragic Life Of Lavani Queen Portrayed By Shraddha Kapoor 5. Vaibhavi Merchant's Choreography Has To Tell A Story, Not Just Showcase Dance Vaibhavi Merchant's involvement is another detail that deserves attention. The choreography is not simply about making Shraddha look convincing in a traditional dance sequence. It has the additional responsibility of establishing Eetha as a stage performer. Lavani relies heavily on expressions, rhythmic movements and the performer's relationship with the audience. Shraddha's gestures and stage presence therefore become important storytelling tools. Interestingly, choreographing a character based on a celebrated performer also comes with a different responsibility. The objective is not merely to recreate the visual appeal of a dance form but to make audiences believe in the person performing it. ALSO READ: Why Shraddha Kapoor Waited Over 2 Years After Stree 2? Know How Eetha Became Her Next Big-Screen Choice FAQs 1. Who sang Ji Ji Re Ji from Eetha? 'Ji Ji Re Ji' features vocals by Shreya Ghoshal, with additional vocals by Ajay Gogavale. The music is composed by Ajay-Atul. 2. Who choreographed Shraddha Kapoor's Ji Ji Re Ji song? The song has been choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. 3. What is Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha based on? Eetha is inspired by the life of Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, a celebrated Lavani and Tamasha performer from Maharashtra. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.