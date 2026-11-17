Alexandra Daddario, as the James Bond girl, has been resurfacing since Robert Pattinson was cast as the iconic British spy. Social media posts have claimed that the actress has been cast as the female lead in the upcoming movie. The claims gained traction alongside pictures circulating online as supposed screen-test images.

The speculation emerged on X on November 16, following Amazon MGM Studios' announcement of Pattinson as the new 007. An account named Cinema Carve (@Cinema_Cravezz) claimed that Daddario had reportedly been cast as the Bond girl in Villeneuve's upcoming film.

No. Alexandra Daddario has not been officially confirmed for the upcoming James Bond film by the actress or the makers.

Is Alexandra Daddario confirmed as the next Bond girl?

Amazon MGM Studios officially announced Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond on November 16, 2026. He succeeds Daniel Craig, whose final appearance as the British secret agent was in No Time To Die (2021).

Subsequently, social media posts circulated images of the actress that appeared to be screen-test pictures.

Denis Villeneuve, known for Arrival, Blade Runner 2049 and the Dune films, will direct the upcoming instalment. Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, is writing the screenplay.

Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the film, while Tanya Lapointe is attached as executive producer.

In its official announcement, Pattinson said, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime."

Villeneuve also shared his reaction to the casting, saying, "He has the timeless soul of 007 and brings a spirit that is completely new."

Producers Pascal and Heyman praised Pattinson's fearlessness, self-deprecating wit and ability to reinvent himself, describing him as the right actor to carry the character forward.

The announcement, however, did not reveal the rest of the cast. The female lead, main antagonist and supporting MI6 characters remain unannounced.

The film is the first Bond instalment under Amazon MGM Studios' creative control following the 2025 transfer of control from longtime franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

According to the Associated Press, production is expected to begin in 2027, although the studio has not announced an official filming date or theatrical release date.

For Alexandra Daddario, however, there is no confirmed development to report. Until the studio, director, or producers announce her involvement, the viral claims should be treated as unverified fan speculation.

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson As James Bond: Reasons Why He Will Silence Critics And Nail The New 007?

FAQs

1. Is Alexandra Daddario playing the Bond girl opposite Robert Pattinson?

No. Alexandra Daddario has not been officially cast in the next James Bond film. The claims circulating on social media remain unverified.

2. Who is the new James Bond in 2026?

Robert Pattinson has been officially announced as the next James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig.

3. Who is directing Robert Pattinson's James Bond movie?

Denis Villeneuve is directing the upcoming Bond film, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay.





