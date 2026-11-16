Robert Pattinson is stepping into one of Hollywood's most famous roles. The British actor has officially been announced as the seventh James Bond in the franchise's main film series, replacing Daniel Craig, who last played 007 in No Time To Die (2021).

While millions of fans know him as Edward Cullen from The Twilight Saga, Pattinson's acting career includes fantasy films, independent dramas, psychological thrillers and major superhero productions. Here is everything you need to know about the actor taking over the iconic spy role.