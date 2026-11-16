Roadies Rebirth: Roadies Rebirth has brought together six Gang Leaders, including familiar faces Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula, along with newcomers to the leadership panel. But who is the richest Roadies Rebirth judge?

Based on figures published by entertainment websites, Prince Narula appears to be among the wealthiest names on the panel. However, there is no officially confirmed ranking, as their actual net worths have not been publicly disclosed.

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Roadies Rebirth Gang Leaders' Net Worth

Prince Narula

Prince Narula has built his career through reality television. He has won shows such as Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss, and has remained associated with the Roadies franchise as a Gang Leader.

His income sources include television appearances, music videos, brand collaborations and event appearances. Media reports have placed his estimated net worth at around ₹41 crore to ₹45 crore, although the figure has not been independently verified.