Roadies Rebirth: Roadies Rebirth has brought together six Gang Leaders, including familiar faces Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula, along with newcomers to the leadership panel. But who is the richest Roadies Rebirth judge?
Based on figures published by entertainment websites, Prince Narula appears to be among the wealthiest names on the panel. However, there is no officially confirmed ranking, as their actual net worths have not been publicly disclosed.
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Roadies Rebirth Gang Leaders' Net Worth
Prince Narula
Prince Narula has built his career through reality television. He has won shows such as Roadies, Splitsvilla and Bigg Boss, and has remained associated with the Roadies franchise as a Gang Leader.
His income sources include television appearances, music videos, brand collaborations and event appearances. Media reports have placed his estimated net worth at around ₹41 crore to ₹45 crore, although the figure has not been independently verified.
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia has spent more than two decades in the entertainment industry. From films and television to reality shows and brand endorsements, she has several sources of income. She has also hosted the popular podcast No Filter Neha.
Some online reports estimate her net worth at around ₹30-45 crore. This makes her a strong contender for the richest Gang Leader on Roadies Rebirth.
ALSO READ: Who Is Karishma Talwar? Prince Narula’s Splitsvilla 8 Partner Appears On Roadies Rebirth
What About Abhishek Malhan And The Other Gang Leaders?
Abhishek Malhan, popularly known as Fukra Insaan, earns through YouTube, brand partnerships, music projects and television appearances. Reports suggests that he has an estimated net worth of ₹14 crore to ₹41 crore.
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Nikhil Chinapa has worked as a DJ, television presenter and music entrepreneur. According to reports he has an estimated net worth of ₹40-45 crore.
Bani J has built a career through television, modelling and digital projects, with this her approx net worth is ₹7 crore to ₹15, while Baseer Ali has appeared in several reality shows and television programmes and his estimated net worth is ₹4 to ₹5 crore.
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Who Is The Richest Gang Leader On Roadies Rebirth?
Prince Narula is a possible frontrunner based on some published estimates, with Neha Dhupia close behind. However, neither has publicly confirmed their net worth, so a definitive ranking would be misleading.
Note: These are third-party estimates, not verified financial figures.
Roadies Rebirth is currently streaming on Netflix and JioHotstar. New episodes drop every Friday and Saturday at around 7 pm.
FAQs
1. Who is the richest Gang Leader on Roadies Rebirth?
Neha Dhupia is among the leading contenders, based on published estimates.
2. What is Prince Narula's estimated net worth?
Some media reports estimate it at around ₹41 crore.
3. Who are the six Gang Leaders on Roadies Rebirth?
Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa, Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali.