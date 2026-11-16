Comedian Samay Raina's controversial show India's Got Latent has become a talking point across the border. Pakistan has now announced its own version, titled Pakistan's Got Latent.

The new season will feature comedians and entertainers such as Sharhabil Siddiqui and Usman Mazhar. Artists Shakeel and Rauf Lala are also expected to appear. Rauf Lala was recently seen in a promotional video with Rakhi Sawant.

The announcement has led several social media users to question the show's originality. It has also drawn mockery from the makers, who are seen as having tried to copy Samay Raina's show.

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Pakistani viewers were quick to point out the similarities with Samay Raina's hit Indian show. Many asked whether the makers have anything original to offer.