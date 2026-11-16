Comedian Samay Raina's controversial show India's Got Latent has become a talking point across the border. Pakistan has now announced its own version, titled Pakistan's Got Latent.
The new season will feature comedians and entertainers such as Sharhabil Siddiqui and Usman Mazhar. Artists Shakeel and Rauf Lala are also expected to appear. Rauf Lala was recently seen in a promotional video with Rakhi Sawant.
The announcement has led several social media users to question the show's originality. It has also drawn mockery from the makers, who are seen as having tried to copy Samay Raina's show.
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Pakistani viewers were quick to point out the similarities with Samay Raina's hit Indian show. Many asked whether the makers have anything original to offer.
One Instagram user predicted legal trouble from the very first episode.
Another user questioned the lack of originality and the need to copy India's content. The comment read, "Kyu India ke shows ko kharab kr rahe ho? Copy kar k bhi OG hamesha OG hi rahyga ajeeeb apna bhi kuch khud se karlo bas India ki sasti copy karni hai."
A third user mocked the makers, saying, "Abe font tak copy kar li yaar, hadh hai."
A fourth user wrote, "First Big Boss, then Splitsvilla and MasterChef; now, Latent? Are you serious .... At least do some unique shows."
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About India's Got Latent
India's Got Latent began in June 2024 and was first filmed at The Habitat in Mumbai. The show mixed stand-up comedy with audience participation and the sharp, cheeky roasting that is common in internet culture.
It soon built a large online following and drew millions of viewers.
After a long legal battle, the show returned for a second season. The new season premiered in June 2026 and is available on both YouTube and Netflix.
This season, Samay Raina was joined by Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Karan Aujla, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharvari, Medha Shankr, Baadshah, Raftaar and Huma Qureshi.
The season ended with its finale episode on Sunday, November 15, 2026.
FAQ
1. What is Pakistan's Got Latent?
It is a Pakistani comedy and talent show modelled after Indian comedian Samay Raina’s popular show, India’s Got Latent.
2. Who will appear on the new season of Pakistan's Got Latent?
The upcoming season features Pakistani comedians and entertainers, including Sharahbil Siddiqui and Usman Mazhar.
3. Why is the show getting trolled online?
Social media users are calling the creators for lacking originality. Many users left comments urging the makers to come up with their own ideas instead of copying an Indian show's format.