Harry Potter Series: HBO's new eight-episode television series Harry Potter will reportedly premiere on December 25 before moving to a weekly release schedule. Titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the first season takes viewers back to the very start of Harry's journey at Hogwarts.
Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will take on the role of Ron Weasley.
When And Where To Witness Harry Potter Series?
The makers have confirmed that the first episode will arrive on Christmas Day 2026.
According to Filmbuzzr, the remaining episodes will reportedly premiere on Sundays, with the finale set for February 14, 2027.
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It will stream in India on JioHotstar and globally on HBO Max.
Harry Potter Series Release Schedule:
|
Episode
|
Release Date
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Episode 1
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December 25, 2026
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Episode 2
|
January 3, 2027
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Episode 3
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January 10, 2027
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Episode 4
|
January 17, 2027
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Episode 5
|
January 24, 2027
|
Episode 6
|
January 31, 2027
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Episode 7
|
February 7, 2027
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Episode 8
|
February 14, 2027
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The first season will adapt J.K. Rowling's debut novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The story begins when Harry discovers he is a wizard and receives an invitation to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
At Hogwarts, Harry meets Ron and Hermione, makes new friends and slowly begins to uncover the mystery surrounding the Philosopher's Stone.
With eight episodes devoted to a single book, the series will have far more room to explore its characters, their relationships and the corners of Hogwarts that got little screen time in the original film.
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The story is set to continue beyond Harry's first year. HBO has already renewed the series for a second season, which will adapt the second book, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.
FAQ
1. When will the Harry Potter series premiere?
The first episode is scheduled for Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, 2026. The weekly episodes that follow are expected to run on Sundays until the finale on February 14, 2027.
2. How many episodes will Season 1 have?
There will be eight episodes in the first season. They cover only the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.
3. Will there be more seasons?
Yes. HBO has already renewed the show for a second season based on Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. The plan is one season per book.