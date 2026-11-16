Harry Potter Series: HBO's new eight-episode television series Harry Potter will reportedly premiere on December 25 before moving to a weekly release schedule. Titled Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, the first season takes viewers back to the very start of Harry's journey at Hogwarts.

Dominic McLaughlin will play Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will take on the role of Ron Weasley.

When And Where To Witness Harry Potter Series?

The makers have confirmed that the first episode will arrive on Christmas Day 2026.

According to Filmbuzzr, the remaining episodes will reportedly premiere on Sundays, with the finale set for February 14, 2027.

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It will stream in India on JioHotstar and globally on HBO Max.

Harry Potter Series Release Schedule:

Episode Release Date Episode 1 December 25, 2026 Episode 2 January 3, 2027 Episode 3 January 10, 2027 Episode 4 January 17, 2027 Episode 5 January 24, 2027 Episode 6 January 31, 2027 Episode 7 February 7, 2027 Episode 8 February 14, 2027

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The first season will adapt J.K. Rowling's debut novel, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The story begins when Harry discovers he is a wizard and receives an invitation to attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.