Samay Raina got emotional while wrapping up the second season of India's Got Latent, which returned on Netflix and YouTube after a major controversy forced him to take it down. It released on Sunday, November 15, with viewers reacting to the 'unexpected emotional finale'.

Category Details Host/Founder Samay Raina Show Name India's Got Latent Season Second Episode 9 (Final) Panelists Raftaar, Balraj Ghai, Sahil Kale Where to Watch YouTube and Netflix India's Got Latent Season 2 Finale Review Many fans thanked the comedian for the show. Others said the finale felt like the end of something that gave them endless laughter, comfort, and joy. Here is how netizens reacted to the last episode. A user @Swayamkrushi01 wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "India's Got Latent has always been my ultimate stress buster, a little escape from everything. Watching Season 2 come to an end feels unexpectedly emotional. It's not just the end of a season; it's the end of something that brought endless laughter, comfort, and joy."

Another user @HeyyyyShubham said, "Such a nostalgic, funny, sweet, and emotional episode, and with that, India's Got Latent Season 2 comes to an end." A third user, @vishnandyal, wrote, "The season finale of India's Got Latent Season 2 was 10 on 10. Felt like 2024. Full of comedy. Loved it." One of the many users said, "Watched today's finale episode of latent and one thing I can say is that it was never about the jokes in Season 2. It was the CONTESTANTS all along. The OGs once again stole the show."

The controversy also had a direct impact on the programme. Samay eventually removed all episodes of Season 1 from his YouTube channel. FAQ 1. Who hosts India's Got Latent? Comedian Samay Raina is the host and founder of India's Got Latent. 2. Which episode was the Season 2 finale? Episode 9 was the final episode of the second season. 3. Who were the panellists in the finale? The panellists were Raftaar, Balraj Ghai, and Sahil Kale. 4. Where can I watch India's Got Latent Season 2? You can watch it on YouTube and Netflix.