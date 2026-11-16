Television's much-loved couple, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, are once again making headlines over their wedding plans. Yes, according to recent reports, the actors might tie the knot during the second season of Netflix's reality show Desi Bling. The speculation has gained attention after Karan reportedly proposed to Tejasswi during the first season of the show.

The viral post stated, "Bigg Boss Winner Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundra Plans To Tie Knot in Netflix Show Desi Bling. According to Our Source Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundra Marriage Will Broadcast in Netflix Show #Tejasswiprakash#karankundra"

The latest speculation began circulating after a social media post claimed that the couple was planning to get married on the Netflix reality show.

Neither Karan nor Tejasswi has addressed the latest wedding rumours, while Netflix has also remained silent on the matter.

The couple is currently reportedly in Dubai for the shoot of Desi Bling 2. However, there is no official confirmation that they will get married as part of the show.

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Reports also suggest that the couple is currently in Dubai for the upcoming season. This has further fuelled curiosity among fans, who are wondering whether the show will feature their wedding celebrations.

However, their reported presence in Dubai does not confirm that a wedding ceremony is planned as part of the show.

Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash's Love Story: From Bigg Boss 15 To Desi Bling

Karan and Tejasswi first met during Bigg Boss 15. Their chemistry inside the reality show quickly became one of the season's biggest talking points.

After the show ended, the two continued their relationship outside the Bigg Boss house. Their appearances together at public events, holidays and social media updates helped them build a massive fan following. Their fans popularly call them "TejRan".

The couple has reportedly been together for nearly five years. Karan's recent proposal to Tejasswi on Desi Bling has also brought fresh attention to their relationship.

ALSO READ: 'He Kissed And Slapped Me': TV Actress Saanvi Tallwar Recalls Alleged Clash With Karan Kundrra During 2015 TV Show

Have Karan And Tejasswi Confirmed Their Wedding Plans?

Despite repeated wedding rumours, neither actor has officially announced a wedding date or confirmed plans to get married in Dubai.

For now, the possibility of a televised wedding remains speculation. Fans will have to wait for an announcement from the couple or Netflix to know whether Desi Bling 2 will feature this special occasion.

Until then, the TejRan wedding rumours continue to keep television audiences curious.

FAQs

1. Are Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra getting married in Dubai?

There are reports that the couple might get married during Desi Bling 2 in Dubai. However, neither actor has officially confirmed these reports.

2. Will Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash appear in Desi Bling 2?

Reports suggest that the couple is currently in Dubai shooting for the second season. However, further details about their participation have not been officially confirmed.

3. Where did Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash meet?

The couple first met on Bigg Boss 15, where their chemistry became popular among viewers.

4. What are Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fans called?

Their fans are popularly known as "TejRan".