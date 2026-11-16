Tollywood actor Teja Sajja, best known for his performances in Hanu-Man and Mirai, has taken a big step in his personal life. The young actor got engaged on Monday, 16 November 2026, at a grand ceremony held at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad.

The engagement was attended by several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry and politics. The celebrations took place in the presence of close family members and friends, who gathered to bless the couple as they began a new chapter together.

The ceremony has attracted considerable attention on social media, with fans sharing their excitement and congratulating the actor. Wedding bells for Superhero #TejaSajja! 💍❤️ A beautiful new chapter begins as @tejasajja123 gets engaged to Mourya at Taj Krishna, Hyderabad! ✨ The intimate yet star-studded celebration saw Megastar #Chiranjeevi, Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Union Minister Kishan Reddy and several prominent personalities from politics and Tollywood blessing the couple. Congratulations to the lovely couple! Wishing them endless love, laughter and togetherness! ❤️🥰 #TejaSajjaEngagement — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 16, 2026 Who Is Teja Sajja's Fiancée? Here's What We Know While Teja Sajja has kept his fiancée's identity private, he has previously shared a few details about her background. According to the actor, theirs is an arranged marriage fixed by their families. His future wife does not belong to the film industry. She grew up in the United States and is currently involved in technology-related business activities alongside her father.

Teja has chosen not to reveal her name or other personal details, respecting her privacy. This has naturally made fans curious about the woman who will soon become his life partner. ALSO READ: Teja Sajja Confirms Getting Married In December 2026; Here's What We Know About HanuMan Actor’s Wedding Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja And Nani Attend Teja Sajja's Engagement One of the biggest highlights of the evening was the impressive guest list. Several well-known personalities from Telugu cinema and politics attended the celebrations. Among the prominent guests were: Political personalities: Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and former minister Harish Rao.

Leading actors: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Nani, Rana Daggubati and Shivaji.

Other celebrity guests: Rao Ramesh, Niharika Konidela, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Ritika Nayak.

Directors: Prashanth Varma, Karthik Gattamneni, K Raghavendra Rao and Anil Ravipudi.

Producers: TG Vishwa Prasad and Sahu Garapati. The presence of Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and other leading personalities made the occasion particularly special for the young actor. ALSO READ: Are Tejasswi Prakash And Karan Kundrra Getting Married In Dubai In Desi Bling Season 2? Teja Sajja's Wedding Plans: Udaipur Destination Wedding In December 2026 Following the engagement, attention has now shifted to Teja Sajja's wedding plans. According to reports, the actor is expected to tie the knot in December 2026 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding is reportedly being planned as a private destination celebration, with only family members and a small group of close friends expected to attend. After the wedding, the actor is expected to host a grand reception in Hyderabad for his colleagues, friends and members of the Telugu film industry. However, the exact wedding date and other arrangements are yet to be officially announced. What's Next For Teja Sajja On The Work Front? On the professional front, Teja Sajja has established himself as one of the promising young actors in Telugu cinema. His performances in Hanu-Man and Mirai helped him gain recognition among audiences across India.

While fans are celebrating this important milestone in his personal life, they are also looking forward to his upcoming projects. For now, the actor has plenty of reasons to celebrate as he prepares for a new chapter both personally and professionally.

Quick Highlights Of Teja Sajja's Engagement Who: Teja Sajja and his fiancée

Event: Engagement ceremony

Date: 16 November 2026

Venue: Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Celebrity Guests: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Nani, Rana Daggubati and others

Wedding Plans: December 2026 in Udaipur, followed by a Hyderabad reception FAQs 1. When did Teja Sajja get engaged? Teja Sajja got engaged on 16 November 2026 in Hyderabad. 2. Where was Teja Sajja's engagement ceremony held? The engagement ceremony took place at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad. 3. Who is Teja Sajja's fiancée? Teja Sajja's fiancée belongs to a non-film background. She grew up in the United States and is involved in technology-related business activities with her father. Her name has not been publicly revealed. 4. Was Chiranjeevi present at Teja Sajja's engagement? Yes. Chiranjeevi attended the engagement along with Ravi Teja, Nani, Rana Daggubati and several other celebrities. 5. When is Teja Sajja getting married? According to reports, Teja Sajja is expected to get married in December 2026 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The official wedding date is yet to be announced.

