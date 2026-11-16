Bani J And Baseer Ali Age Gap: Reality television personalities Bani J and Baseer Ali have recently grabbed attention with their cosy public appearances and social media posts. Bani J is approximately 7 years and 9 months older than Baseer Ali.

Bani J, whose real name is Gurbani Judge, was born on November 29, 1987. She is currently 38 years old. Baseer Ali, on the other hand, was born on September 8, 1995 and is 31 years old as of November 2026.

The age difference has become another talking point among fans following their recent appearances together. Bani J and Basheer Ali are saving 2 families 😭 https://t.co/woX2ykn1SX — Avni (@Social_binn) November 16, 2026 Bani J And Baseer Ali Dating Rumours: What Sparked The Buzz? The dating rumours surrounding Bani J and Baseer Ali have gained momentum following their recent appearance at the Roadies Rebirth press conference. A viral video from the event shows Baseer standing close behind Bani, holding her. In another clip, the two are seen leaving the venue hand in hand. These moments quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Their Diwali celebrations also added to the speculation. The two shared cosy pictures and videos, with Baseer writing, "A little sparkle, a little mischief, and a whole lot of festive vibes." The posts received several reactions from fans. One user commented, "They are in love," while another wrote, "Impossible unexpected ye kya kya ho rha hai yaar." A third fan said, "They are so adorable I can’t take my eyes off."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Fame Baseer Ali Alerts Followers After X Account Is Compromised: 'Posted Nonsense From My Account' Bani J And Baseer Ali's Roadies Connection Both personalities share a strong connection with MTV's reality television universe. They are currently associated with Roadies Rebirth as Gang Leaders. Bani J first became widely recognised through reality television and later established herself as a fitness personality and actress. Baseer Ali, meanwhile, gained popularity through shows such as Roadies and Splitsvilla. Despite the growing speculation, neither Bani nor Baseer has officially confirmed that they are dating. For now, their relationship status remains a matter of curiosity among fans. ALSO READ: Roadies Rebirth Judges' Net Worth: Who Is The Richest Gang Leader On The Show? Prince, Neha, Abhishek Or Others Bani J-Baseer Ali Age Gap Quick Highlights Quick Highlights: Bani J: Born on 29 November 1987, aged 38.

Baseer Ali: Born on 8 September 1995, aged 31.

Age Difference: Approximately 7 years and 9 months.

Relationship Status: Neither has officially confirmed dating rumours. FAQs 1. What is the age difference between Bani J and Baseer Ali? Bani J is approximately 7 years and 9 months older than Baseer Ali. 2. How old is Bani J in 2026? Bani J is 38 years old. She was born on 29 November 1987. 3. How old is Baseer Ali in 2026? Baseer Ali is 31 years old. He was born on 8 September 1995. 4. Are Bani J and Baseer Ali dating? Bani J and Baseer Ali have sparked dating rumours through their social media posts and public appearances. However, neither has officially confirmed their relationship. 5. Where were Bani J and Baseer Ali recently spotted together? The two were recently spotted together at a Roadies Rebirth press conference, where videos of their interaction went viral.

