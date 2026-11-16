Robert Pattinson is officially the new James Bond! The actor has been confirmed as the seventh star to play the iconic British spy in the official film franchise, taking over from Daniel Craig. The announcement was made on November 16, 2026, ending months of speculation about who would become the next 007. The announcement was shared through the official James Bond social media accounts, which posted the message "Identity confirmed". Amazon MGM Studios has also confirmed Robert Pattinson's casting.

Robert Pattinson is James Bond https://t.co/3GulkhblDp — James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026 Robert Pattinson Is The Seventh Actor To Play James Bond Robert Pattinson joins a long list of actors who have played the legendary spy. The previous James Bonds include Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. Craig made his debut as 007 in Casino Royale (2006) and played the character in five films. His final appearance was in No Time To Die (2021), which brought his journey as Bond to an end.

Pattinson, 40, is best known for playing Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise and Bruce Wayne in The Batman. He has also earned recognition for films such as The Lighthouse, Good Time and Mickey 17. ALSO READ: Who Is Robert Pattinson? Twilight Actor Set To Become The 7th James Bond What Did Robert Pattinson Say About Becoming James Bond? Reacting to the announcement, Robert Pattinson described the opportunity as a major moment in his career. "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," he said. He also called the role "a dream come true".

Who Is Making The Next James Bond Film? The upcoming film, which will be the 26th official instalment in the franchise, will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, known for Dune and Arrival. Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, is writing the screenplay.