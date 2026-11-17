From Twilight to The Batman and now James Bond, Robert Pattinson has built one of Hollywood's most fascinating careers through major film franchises. Now in his 40s, he is set to play one of cinema's most iconic roles. There is no better time to look back at every big franchise he has starred in so far.

Pattinson has been cast as James Bond in Bond 26, the first film of a new era produced by Amazon MGM Studios. The makers have already shared first look posters of the 40-year-old actor as the new 007.

Daniel Craig's last film as Bond was No Time to Die in 2021. It ended with Bond sacrificing himself to save the world from a secret global terrorist organisation.

Bond is one of the most profitable properties in cinema, with more than $7 billion in worldwide box office sales. The first film came out in 1962. Over the last 60 years, the series has shaped the careers of Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. Pattinson is now the seventh actor to play the role in an official Bond film.

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Dune: Part Three

Pattinson plays Scytale in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune: Part Three. The film is set to release in theatres on December 18, 2026.

Scytale is a shape-shifting Tleilaxu Face Dancer and a major villain in the story. The film is based on Frank Herbert's novel Dune Messiah.

The Batman

Pattinson played Batman in 2022. His version was different from the bulkier actors before him. He brought vulnerability, raw trauma and pain to the character, and both audiences and critics appreciated it.

The sequel has been delayed several times. Gulf News reported in July that Warner Bros. had moved it from October 1, 2027, to February 18, 2028. An earlier date of October 2, 2026, had already been dropped.

Twilight Saga

Stephenie Meyer's Twilight books were turned into a film series. Pattinson played the charming vampire Edward Cullen, and Kristen Stewart played Isabella Swan.

The story follows a human who falls in love with a vampire and the many challenges the couple faces together.

Pattinson played the vampire in all five films of this hugely popular supernatural romance series, from 2008 to 2012.

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Harry Potter

Pattinson appeared in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire as Cedric Diggory, the Hufflepuff champion in the Triwizard Tournament. Cedric's story ends tragically. He does not get much screen time, but there are small flashes of charisma that hint at what was to come.