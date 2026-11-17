Robert Pattinson is officially the next 007 James Bond. While his fans are excited to see Batman take the role of the iconic British spy, his past revelations about the character are resurfacing on the internet. In 2010, when Robert was asked if he wanted to play James Bond, he said he was not ready for the responsibility and admitted he would be ‘pretty bad’ and ‘pretty embarrassing’.

Robert Pattinson Said He Would Be 'Pretty Bad' As James Bond In 2010

In 2010, during the red carpet premiere of the movie Remember Me, the BBC asked Robert Pattinson about playing the role of the fictional MI6 agent.

“I don't know. That's quite big shoes to fill,” Pattinson replied.

He also added, "If I did it right now, I'd be pretty bad, pretty embarrassing."

At the time, he was 23 years old and had become internationally recognised for playing Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga.

Robert Pattinson further revealed that he would enjoy playing a villain in a James Bond film. "I'd quite like to play a villain in a Bond film. That would be fun," he said.

(Image Credit: IMDb)

Robert Pattinson Wanted To Play James Bond, But Not As A Young Actor

Subsequently, in a 2012 interview, when Robert was asked the same question again, the actor had another response. He said that he is interested in playing Bond but thinks that he would be better suited to the character when he was older.