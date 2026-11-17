Robert Pattinson is officially the next 007 James Bond. While his fans are excited to see Batman take the role of the iconic British spy, his past revelations about the character are resurfacing on the internet. In 2010, when Robert was asked if he wanted to play James Bond, he said he was not ready for the responsibility and admitted he would be ‘pretty bad’ and ‘pretty embarrassing’.
Robert Pattinson Said He Would Be 'Pretty Bad' As James Bond In 2010
In 2010, during the red carpet premiere of the movie Remember Me, the BBC asked Robert Pattinson about playing the role of the fictional MI6 agent.
“I don't know. That's quite big shoes to fill,” Pattinson replied.
He also added, "If I did it right now, I'd be pretty bad, pretty embarrassing."
At the time, he was 23 years old and had become internationally recognised for playing Edward Cullen in The Twilight Saga.
Robert Pattinson further revealed that he would enjoy playing a villain in a James Bond film. "I'd quite like to play a villain in a Bond film. That would be fun," he said.
(Image Credit: IMDb)
Robert Pattinson Wanted To Play James Bond, But Not As A Young Actor
Subsequently, in a 2012 interview, when Robert was asked the same question again, the actor had another response. He said that he is interested in playing Bond but thinks that he would be better suited to the character when he was older.
"I'd definitely like to go for Bond, but in more like 20 years," he told The Sun.
He was opposed to the idea of introducing another young, inexperienced-looking version of the spy.
"There'd be nothing worse than, like, 'Let's get a fresh-faced Bond.' That would be the worst idea in the world," he said.
Pattinson also explained that the next version of Bond would need to carry some history.
"After Daniel Craig, you have to have some baggage. It would be ridiculous to reinvent (him) as some young posh kid," he said.
He even joked about how he would approach the character physically and emotionally, saying, "I'd have to get so tortured in the first few scenes. I'd have to do the first film with one arm or something."
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Robert Pattinson Is Officially The Next James Bond
Amazon MGM Studios announced Pattinson's casting on November 16, 2026. He will lead the upcoming 007 film, which will be directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Steven Knight.
Amy Pascal and David Heyman will produce the film through Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films.
Reacting to the announcement, Pattinson described the opportunity as "the honour of a lifetime" and said, "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement."
Villeneuve also welcomed the actor, saying he had "the timeless soul of 007" while bringing a completely new spirit to the character.
The upcoming film will be the 26th instalment in the official James Bond film series.
Amazon MGM Studios has not yet announced the film's title, release date or the rest of its cast.
ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson Is 007: Why James Bond Casting Has Divided Fans And Critics?
FAQs
1. Is Robert Pattinson the new James Bond?
Yes, Robert Pattinson has officially been announced as the next James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig.
2. Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig?
Robert Pattinson will take over the role of 007 in the upcoming 26th James Bond film.
3. When will Robert Pattinson's James Bond movie release?
The release date of Robert Pattinson's James Bond film has not yet been announced. Denis Villeneuve will direct the film.
4. What did Robert Pattinson say about becoming James Bond?
In a 2010 BBC interview, he said he would be "pretty bad" and "pretty embarrassing" if he played 007 at that point in his career.