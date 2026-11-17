Amazon MGM Studios officially announced that Robert Pattinson has been cast as the seventh actor to play James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig in the upcoming Bond 26 movie.

If you are looking for popular James Bond movies to watch on OTT, we have curated a list of top titles—starring veterans like Daniel Craig and Roger Moore, among others.

5 must-watch James Bond movies on OTT

Skyfall (Prime Video, Apple TV)

Skyfall is the 23rd film in the James Bond series, directed by Sam Mendes and starring Daniel Craig in his third outing as MI6 agent James Bond.

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From Russia with Love (Prime Video)

From Russia with Love is a classic 1963 spy thriller and the second installment in the James Bond film series, starring Sean Connery as secret agent James Bond.

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GoldenEye (Prime Video)

GoldenEye marked Pierce Brosnan's debut as MI6 agent James Bond. In the movie, Bond investigates the theft of the "GoldenEye"—a space-based satellite weapon capable of generating a devastating electromagnetic pulse.

No Time To Die (Prime Video)

Bond 25, officially titled No Time to Die, is a 2021 spy thriller film and the twenty-fifth official installment in the James Bond series produced by Eon Productions. It marks Daniel Craig's fifth and final performance as Ian Fleming's fictional MI6 agent, James Bond.