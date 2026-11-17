Amazon MGM Studios officially announced that Robert Pattinson has been cast as the seventh actor to play James Bond, succeeding Daniel Craig in the upcoming Bond 26 movie.
If you are looking for popular James Bond movies to watch on OTT, we have curated a list of top titles—starring veterans like Daniel Craig and Roger Moore, among others.
5 must-watch James Bond movies on OTT
Skyfall (Prime Video, Apple TV)
Skyfall is the 23rd film in the James Bond series, directed by Sam Mendes and starring Daniel Craig in his third outing as MI6 agent James Bond.
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From Russia with Love (Prime Video)
From Russia with Love is a classic 1963 spy thriller and the second installment in the James Bond film series, starring Sean Connery as secret agent James Bond.
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GoldenEye (Prime Video)
GoldenEye marked Pierce Brosnan's debut as MI6 agent James Bond. In the movie, Bond investigates the theft of the "GoldenEye"—a space-based satellite weapon capable of generating a devastating electromagnetic pulse.
No Time To Die (Prime Video)
Bond 25, officially titled No Time to Die, is a 2021 spy thriller film and the twenty-fifth official installment in the James Bond series produced by Eon Productions. It marks Daniel Craig's fifth and final performance as Ian Fleming's fictional MI6 agent, James Bond.
The Spy Who Loved Me (Prime Video, Netflix)
The Spy Who Loved Me is a 1977 classic action-spy film, the tenth entry in the official James Bond series produced by Eon Productions. It stars Roger Moore as James Bond, Barbara Bach as Anya Amasova, Curd Jürgens as Karl Stromberg and Richard Kiel as Jaws.
So, grab your popcorn and watch these movies from the comfort of your home.
FAQs
Who was the first actor to play James Bond?
Sean Connery was the first actor to portray James Bond on the big screen in Dr. No (1962).
How many actors have played James Bond in official films?
Seven actors have officially portrayed James Bond: Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Daniel Craig and Robert Pattinson.
Where did the name "James Bond" come from?
Ian Fleming named his character after the American ornithologist and bird expert Dr. James Bond because he wanted a name that sounded as ordinary and mundane as possible.
What does the "00" prefix mean?
In the fictional MI6 structure, "00" status grants the agent a "license to kill" in the field.