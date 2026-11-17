OTT Releases This Week: It's time for your weekly update on the latest OTT releases. The next seven days have the perfect blend of movies and TV shows to satiate all your binge-watching needs, with titles across genres and languages landing on major platforms.

Bhuvan Bam navigates a chaotic romantic comedy arc in Dhindora season 2. Matt Damon embarks on a gruelling ten-year voyage home in Christopher Nolan's epic adaptation of The Odyssey. Nicolas Cage portrays legendary football icon John Madden in the biographical sports drama MADDEN.

OTT Releases This Week (November 16-22):

From action drama to romantic comedy and biographical sports drama, here's everything releasing this week on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and other platforms:

Dhindora Season 2

Release date: November 20

Where to watch: Netflix

Bhuvan Bam returns for season two of his comedy series, which now streams entirely on Netflix. The story turns into a romantic comedy built around Titu Mama, whose past collides with his wife's strict village traditions.

The clash drags the whole family into a string of romantic mishaps. Bam plays ten different characters this season.

Why to watch: Watch it for Bhuvan Bam's range. Ten characters played by one actor, a family caught in chaos, and a comedy that leans into village humour make for an easy weekend binge.

The Odyssey

Release date: November 18

Where to watch: Available on rent on Prime Video

Shot entirely on IMAX 70mm film cameras, the film follows Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, on a gruelling ten-year voyage home after the fall of Troy. He fights mythical threats across dangerous seas.

Back home, his wife Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway, holds off dozens of suitors led by Robert Pattinson's Antinous. Tom Holland plays their son Telemachus, who sets out to find his missing father.

Why to watch: Watch it for Christopher Nolan's scale and the star cast. Shot on IMAX 70mm film, it is built for a big screen, so pick the largest display you have.



ALSO READ - The Odyssey Box Office Collection In India: A Look At Christopher Nolan's Movie’s Business Ahead Of OTT Premiere

Mr & Mrs Office

Release date: November 18

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Arivu and Aishwarya are newlyweds who must pretend they are strangers whenever they walk into their office. Pradeep Antony and Smeha Manimegalai lead this Tamil romantic comedy.

A demanding boss and everyday workplace moments keep threatening their secret. Every fight and affectionate gesture risks exposing the marriage, so the couple invent ever more elaborate ways to keep home and work apart.

Why to watch: Watch it if you enjoy light, relatable comedy. The secret-marriage setup creates plenty of awkward office moments, and the lead pair anchors the laughs, making it a good pick for an easy evening.

Anbil Avan

Release date: November 20

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Ashok Selvan and Preity Mukhundhan play Surya and Iyal, a married couple who move to a hill station to run a vintage homestay. This Tamil romantic action thriller begins with their dream of a peaceful life.

Their new bungalow is meant to be a fresh start. Then an influential local figure tries to push them out, and the fight over their home turns into a struggle to protect their future.

Why to watch: Watch it for the mix of romance and action. A couple fighting for their home against local power gives the story clear stakes, and the hill station setting adds atmosphere.

Teen Tigada

Release date: November 20

Where to watch: ZEE5

Asmani, an aspiring cricketer played by Prasanna Bisht, and Manas, a musician played by Danesh Razvi, are both close to career breakthroughs when an unexpected pregnancy changes their plans.

Finances, family expectations and personal sacrifices come into question. As relatives step in, the couple must balance their ambitions with the responsibility of raising a child together.

Why to watch: Watch it for a grounded look at a difficult choice. The story focuses on two young people weighing dreams against parenthood, which should resonate with anyone facing similar pressure.

The Altruists

Release date: November 19

Where to watch: Netflix

This eight-episode limited series traces the rise and collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle play Caroline Ellison and Sam Bankman-Fried, two ambitious prodigies who set out to change the global financial system.

The show follows their toxic relationship and a run of disastrous decisions, ending in accusations that they stole eight billion dollars from customers.

Why to watch: Watch it for a true story that moved fast and fell hard. Garner and Boyle lead a tense look at ambition, money and a relationship that fed the collapse.

Perfect Liars

Release date: November 20

Where to watch: Prime Video

Adapted from Álex Mírez's novel, this Spanish young-adult thriller stars Irene Balmes as Jude Derry. She arrives at the prestigious Tagus campus and challenges the influence of the wealthy Cash family.

Jude investigates the family's secrets, but her determination to expose the brothers puts her own past under scrutiny. As hidden details surface, both the Cash empire and Jude's understanding of her own story are at risk.

Why to watch: Watch it for a campus thriller where the investigator has secrets too. The back-and-forth between Jude and the Cash brothers keeps the mystery tense for young-adult fans.

Campus Diaries Season 2

Release date: November 20

Where to watch: Prime Video

Six friends return to Excel University, where college life is about to get far more complicated. The new season follows their friendships, romances and ambitions as they step into adulthood.

A serious scandal then hits the university. The friends set aside their disagreements, organise themselves and demand justice. The season shows how friendships are tested when standing together takes more than emotional support.

Why to watch: Watch it if you liked season one. The new episodes move beyond everyday campus drama into a larger fight for justice, with the same group at the centre.

Guarding Stars

Release date: November 18

Where to watch: Netflix

In this Christmas romantic comedy, bodyguard Hannah poses as the girlfriend of celebrity Jack, the person she is hired to protect. They head to his family's Montana ranch for the holidays.

To stop his relatives from worrying about the threat, the two pretend to be a couple. Family gatherings and festive traditions make the act harder to maintain, and it starts to resemble the real thing.

Why to watch: Watch it for a cosy, festive pick. Fake dating, a snowy ranch and holiday traditions make it a comfortable choice for the start of the Christmas season.

Madden

Release date: November 18

Where to watch: Prime Video

This biographical sports drama follows the career of American football icon John Madden. Nicolas Cage plays Madden, from coaching the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl win alongside owner Al Davis, played by Christian Bale.

The film then covers his move into broadcasting and his partnership with Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins, played by John Mulaney, to create the Madden NFL video game franchise.

Why to watch: Watch it for the cast. Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale and John Mulaney bring a sports legend's story to life, including how a coach became a gaming name.

ALSO READ - 10 Mind-Bending Sci-Fi Thriller Hollywood Movies Every Fan Of The Genre Must Watch

Movie/Series Name OTT Release Date OTT Platform Dhindora Season 2 November 20 Netflix The Odyssey November 18 Prime Video (Available on rent) Mr & Mrs Office November 18 JioHotstar Anbil Avan November 20 SonyLIV Teen Tigada November 20 ZEE5 The Altruists November 19 Netflix Perfect Liars November 20 Prime Video Campus Diaries Season 2 November 20 Prime Video Guarding Stars November 18 Netflix Madden November 18 Prime Video

FAQ

1. Who is in the cast of The Odyssey?

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, Anne Hathaway as Penelope, and Robert Pattinson as Antinous. The cast also includes Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal.