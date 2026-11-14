Several new movies and web series are streaming on JioHotstar. From blockbuster Hollywood horror movie to Student of the Year: After Dark and more, there is something for everyone to watch on the platform. New OTT Releases on JioHotstar Obsession After breaking the mysterious 'One Wish Willow' to win his crush's heart, a hopeless romantic gets exactly what he asked for. However, he soon discovers that some desires come at a dark and sinister price. ALSO READ: Dhanush's O.M Trailer: Does 'Chapter 1' Mean A Sequel? What Director Rajkumar Periasamy Has Revealed Student of the Year: After Dark Student of the Year: After Dark is a 2026 Hindi-language thriller web series and spin-off of Karan Johar’s Student of the Year franchise. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the show premiered on November 13, 2026 and is available to stream on JioHotstar.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan Vs Kareena Kapoor: Who Has More Box Office Hits? Check Their Top 5 Movies The Death of Robinhood Grappling with his violent past, Robin Hood finds himself gravely injured after a battle that he thought would be his last. He soon gets a chance at salvation when he meets a mysterious woman and a young girl.

Mahendragiri Varahi In Mahendragiri Varahi, a 200-year-old deadly divine curse haunts the royal family of Mahendragiri, causing its male descendants to die mysteriously on their 33rd birthday. I'm Game I'm Game is a 2026 Indian Malayalam-language action, fantasy and thriller film directed by Nahas Hidhayath and produced by Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese under Wayfarer Films. So, grab your popcorn and watch these movies on JioHotstar from the comfort of your home. FAQs How many episodes are in Student of the Year: After Dark? The show consists of six episodes, culminating in a finale episode where contestants wear hypnosis devices to face their inner demons. Who directed and wrote Student of the Year: After Dark? The series is directed by Reema Maya and written by Reema Maya and Debashish Irengbam, produced under Dharmatic Entertainment. What is the One Wish Willow? It is a fictional cursed/magical novelty item inspired by the monkey's paw trope and designed to look like a dry cactus/plant skeleton sold in a nostalgic gift-shop box.