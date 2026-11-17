Actor Robert Pattinson's casting as the next James Bond has split opinion online. Fans have praised his range and his journey from Twilight to The Batman. The critics, on the other hand, have called the decision unimaginative. The 40-year-old will become the seventh actor to play Agent 007. He will replace Daniel Craig to lead the 26th official Bond film. Denis Villeneuve is directing, and Steven Knight has written the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are producing.

James Bond Casting Divided Fans And Critics One user on X wrote, "It's incredible how Robert Pattinson always gets so much criticism over the roles he lands. Then he takes the role and puts on a show that shuts everyone up. I myself criticised the choice of him as Bruce Wayne and bitterly regretted it. Just accept that he's going to be a fucking great James Bond."

Another user traced Pattinson's career from small roles to worldwide fame. The post also recalled the doubts around his casting as Batman, and described that role as a major comeback. "Most actors spend their careers trying to escape being defined by one iconic role. Pattinson somehow keeps collecting them without sacrificing the weird, ambitious projects that got him here." ALSO READ - Who Is Robert Pattinson? Twilight Actor Set To Become The 7th James Bond Not everyone was impressed. A user on X called out the decision and said, "Batman can't be Bond too. They should have gone for an unknown. Bad call." Another user argued that Bond should be played by a relatively unknown performer who becomes defined by the role. In their view, an established film star arrives with years of audience associations. "This feels like a lazy, risk-averse pick designed to hedge Amazon's bets by casting an established star. And it's exactly the kind of decision the Broccolis never would have made." On Monday, Robert Pattinson's casting was announced through the official 007 social media account. Identity Confirmed https://t.co/FCU5A9c1wk — James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026 Amazon-MGM Studios released a first-look photograph of the actor in Bond's trademark tuxedo. The studio said his casting would "usher in a new era for one of cinema's most celebrated characters".

ALSO READ - Who Played James Bond Before Robert Pattinson? Meet The Actors Who Defined 007 He follows Craig, whose five-film tenure ended with No Time to Die in 2021. Robert Pattinson Movies Robert Pattinson first got noticed in 2005 with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. The Twilight Saga made him a global name. After that, he chose to work with directors like David Cronenberg, Robert Eggers and Lynne Ramsay. In 2022, he led Matt Reeves's The Batman. His most recent film is Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey, released in 2026. He is also set to return in Reeves's The Batman II in 2028. The actor now joins the list of official screen Bonds, which began with Sean Connery in Dr No in 1962. George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig have all played the character since.

FAQ 1. Who played James Bond before Robert Pattinson? Before Pattinson, six actors portrayed Agent 007 in the official film series: Sean Connery (1962–1971), George Lazenby (1969), Roger Moore (1973–1985), Timothy Dalton (1987–1989), Pierce Brosnan (1995–2002), and Daniel Craig (2006–2021). 2. What are Robert Pattinson's latest movies? He has had a busy 2026, starring in The Drama, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, and Primetime. He is also set to appear in Dune: Part Three and the upcoming heist thriller The Take. 3. What was Robert Pattinson's first movie? Pattinson gained early mainstream recognition playing Hufflepuff champion Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005). 4. Who is directing and producing the next James Bond film? It is being directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Amy Pascal and David Heyman serving as producers under Amazon-MGM Studios.