Former MTV Roadies 5.0 contestant Shambhavi Sharma is reportedly married to Suraj Berry, the son of Bollywood and television actor Sudesh Berry. The reality TV personality, who became popular after appearing on the adventure-based show, has largely kept her personal life away from the public eye.

Her reported marriage has attracted attention following her recent revelations about alleged marital abuse. This has also made fans curious about her husband and his connection to the entertainment industry. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shambhvi Sharma (@shambhvisharmaofficial) Who Is Suraj Berry? Meet Sudesh Berry’s Son Suraj Berry is reportedly the husband of Shambhavi Sharma and the son of veteran actor Sudesh Berry. Unlike his father, who has worked extensively in Bollywood and Indian television, Suraj has maintained a relatively low public profile. Sudesh Berry is known for his performances in films such as Border and LOC Kargil. He has also appeared in several popular television shows, including Mahabharat and Shakti.

While his father's acting career has kept him in the public spotlight for decades, there is limited independently verified information available about Suraj's professional background and personal life. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sudesh Berry (@sudeshberry) Who Is Shambhavi Sharma? From MTV Roadies 5.0 To Acting Shambhavi Sharma rose to popularity after participating in MTV Roadies 5.0 in 2007. The reality show gave her recognition among young television audiences. Known for her outspoken personality and strong presence, she became one of the contestants remembered by viewers of that season.

Following her reality television appearance, Shambhavi explored opportunities in acting and entertainment. She also became associated with other creative projects, gradually moving away from the reality TV spotlight. ALSO READ: Bani J-Baseer Ali Dating Rumours: What Is Their Age Difference? Shambhavi Sharma's Reported Marriage To Suraj Berry Although Shambhavi has largely kept details of her marriage private, reports have linked her to Suraj Berry, Sudesh Berry's son. Her personal life has now come under renewed attention after she spoke about her alleged experiences of marital abuse. The revelations have prompted discussions about her marriage and relationship. However, details about the wedding, including its date and ceremony, have not been independently established through reliable public information. It is therefore important to distinguish reported details from confirmed facts. ALSO READ: Roadies Rebirth Judges' Net Worth: Who Is The Richest Gang Leader On The Show? Prince, Neha, Abhishek Or Others Why Is Shambhavi Sharma Back In The News? Shambhavi has recently attracted attention for recalling her alleged marital experiences. Her account has brought her back into discussions among reality television fans, particularly those who remember her from Roadies. While her television journey dates back to 2007, public interest has now shifted towards her personal life and reported marriage into Sudesh Berry's family. FAQs 1. Who is Shambhavi Sharma's husband? Shambhavi Sharma is reportedly married to Suraj Berry, son of actor Sudesh Berry. 2. Who is Suraj Berry's father? Suraj Berry is reportedly the son of Bollywood and television actor Sudesh Berry. 3. Who is Shambhavi Sharma? Shambhavi Sharma is a former MTV Roadies 5.0 contestant who appeared on the show in 2007. 4. Which season of Roadies did Shambhavi Sharma participate in? She participated in the fifth season of MTV Roadies in 2007. 5. Which films is Sudesh Berry known for? Sudesh Berry is known for films such as Border and LOC Kargil, along with television shows including Mahabharat.

