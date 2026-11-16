Keshav Jha, a poet, singer and comedian, is making headlines after revealing that his appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent helped him earn enough money to buy a house. Returning for the Season 2 finale, the former contestant shared how the show changed his career, helped him perform across India and gave him recognition as an artist.

Keshav Jha revelation came during the finale episode, released on November 15, 2026, where several Season 1 contestants returned to discuss how their lives had changed after appearing on the popular comedy show. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samay Raina (@maisamayhoon) Who Is Keshav Jha? Meet The Poet And Comedian Keshav Jha is an Indian poet, singer and comedian who became popular after appearing on the first season of India's Got Latent. He caught the audience's attention with his poetry, satirical lines and distinctive performance style. His appearance on Samay Raina's YouTube show helped introduce his work to a much wider audience. He also featured in the music video Baawe, alongside Samay Raina, Badshah and Raftaar.

Although Keshav was performing before his appearance on the show, the recognition he received afterwards opened up new opportunities for him. ALSO READ: India's Got Latent Season 2 Finale Review: Internet Thanks Samay Raina, Say 'End Feels Unexpectedly Emotional' Keshav Jha Reveals Buying A House After India's Got Latent During the Season 2 finale, Samay Raina asked Keshav about the changes in his life after appearing on the show. While expressing gratitude for the recognition he received, Keshav said, "Keshav Jha toh pehle bhi tha lekin logon ne jo pehchaana hai, sabko dil se thank you."

When Samay asked him about his earnings, Keshav surprised the audience with his response. "Acha khaasa paisa bann gaya, ghar le liya maine," he said, revealing that he had bought a house after gaining popularity through the show. His response highlighted how the platform had helped him build his career and create new financial opportunities. ALSO READ: India’s Got Latent Season 2 Finale: 5 Things That Changed Since Samay Raina's First Season Keshav Jha Performed 35 Shows Across India After Season 1 Keshav also revealed that he had performed around 30-35 shows across India in the two years following his appearance on India's Got Latent. He also went on an India tour and participated in other reality shows, although he could not reveal their names due to contractual obligations.

Interestingly, he has continued his education alongside his growing career. During the conversation, Keshav revealed that he is pursuing a master's degree in Hindi. Keshav Jha Gifts His Book To Samay Raina Another memorable moment from the finale was Keshav presenting Samay Raina with a copy of his book. Explaining the gesture, he credited the show for helping him establish himself as an artist.