Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is a Kdrama so unforgettable, I bet you’ll thank me later for putting it on your watchlist. The show stars IU and Lee Joon-gi in lead roles and is available to watch on Prime Video and Viki.

During a total solar eclipse, a 25-year-old woman from the 21st century travels back in time to the Goryeo Dynasty and gets caught in dangerous royal succession battles and a heartbreaking romance with the princess of the ruling Wang family.

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Why is the ending of Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo so tragic?

The female lead, played by IU, eventually returns to the modern era, leaving Wang So behind in the Goryeo Dynasty with deep regret and grief.

The series is famous for its bleak, fatalistic tone, constant character sacrifices and betrayal, making it one of the most widely discussed 'sad endings' in Kdrama history.

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Viewers and even the lead actors have frequently spoken about how unresolved and emotional the conclusion felt, with a consensus among fans on platforms like Quora ranking it among the saddest Kdramas ever made.

Is Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo available to watch on OTT in India?

Yes, Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo is available to watch in India on the streaming platform Rakuten Viki.

Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo Full Cast

• Lee Joon-gi as 4th Prince Wang So (later King Gwangjong)

• Lee Ji-eun (IU) as Go Ha-jin / Hae Soo

• Kang Ha-neul as 8th Prince Wang Wook

• Hong Jong-hyun as 3rd Prince Wang Yo

• Nam Joo-hyuk as 13th Prince Wang Baek-ah (Baek Ah)

• Byun Baek-hyun as 10th Prince Wang Eun

• Ji Soo as 14th Prince Wang Jung

• Kang Han-na as Hwangbo Yeon-hwa