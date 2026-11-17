Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 may have ruled the box office but failed to secure a nomination at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards, despite submissions across eight categories. However, India will be represented by Varuvaaiy, an independently released Tamil song composed by Devan Ekambaram featuring vocalist Susha.

Varuvaaiy has set the record to become the first Tamil song to receive a Grammy nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category. The song will compete against 'Una Flor En Cada Estrella' by KerreKe, Mireya Ramos and Alex E. Chávez; 'Bando [Orchestral]' by Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo; 'Porcelana' by Rosalía and Dougie F; and 'Dai Dai' by Shakira and Burna Boy.

Rather than an original contemporary pop composition, Varuvaaiy reinterprets a devotional poem written by Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati, popularly known as Bharathiar, more than a century ago. Its journey from a Carnatic concert favourite to an international music awards nomination is also a significant moment for independent Tamil music. Varuvaaiy Becomes The First Tamil Song To Get A Grammy Nomination The Recording Academy's official nomination list confirms Varuvaaiy in the Best Global Music Performance category. The category recognises excellence in vocal and instrumental performances with strong elements of global cultural significance.

Following the nomination announcement, he shared a statement on social media expressing his excitement. He wrote, "I've been creating independent Tamil music since 1998, and each project led me to something else, and this 29-year journey has been so fulfilling."

Varuvaaiy brings together Tamil devotional poetry, Carnatic classical music and contemporary musical arrangements. The composition is interpreted in raag Desh, with modern instrumentation. Additionally, Susha's vocal performance gives the song a contemporary dimension. The nomination is the first Grammy recognition for both Devan and Susha. (Image Credit: Instagram @Devanekambarammusic) What Is The Story Behind Varuvaaiy? The song is based on a devotional poem by Subramania Bharati, one of Tamil literature's most influential modern poets. The original poem invokes Lord Krishna to descend into human consciousness and destroy evil. Its imagery also carries a political interpretation: the demons represent oppressive forces, with the poem's historical context linked to the colonial rule of Bharathiar's time. The poem is also part of the Carnatic concert repertoire. Devan's interpretation retains its devotional foundation while giving it a contemporary musical treatment. ALSO READ: Arijit Singh’s Phir Se Song From Dhurandhar 2 Being Considered For Grammys: Know The Untold Story Behind This Masterpiece Who are Devan Ekambaram and Susha? Devan Ekambaram is an Indian-American composer and playback singer from the South Indian film industry. He made his playback singing debut in 1999 with AR Rahman's Kadhalar Dhinam, lending his voice to the song 'Oh Maria'.

He subsequently worked across Tamil and other South Indian film industries, singing in more than 500 films. He also made his debut as a film composer in 2010. Susha, whose full name is Subhiksha Rangarajan, brings a different musical background to the project. She began her training in Carnatic classical music before studying jazz at the University of Toronto. In 2019, she was selected among the top 24 artists for AR Rahman and Clinton Cerejo's NEXA Music initiative, which focused on identifying and mentoring independent English-language musicians. She released her debut 12-track album, Love Language, in August 2026. ALSO READ: BTS Skips 2027 Grammy Submissions, Recording Academy Promises To Revisit Asian Pop Category When Are The 2027 Grammy Awards? The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC and streamed on Disney+ and Hulu. Dhurandhar: The Revenge may have missed out on a Grammy nomination, but Varuvaaiy has put independent Tamil music in the international spotlight. Whether it wins or not on February 7, its nomination has already made history. FAQs 1. Is Varuvaaiy the first Tamil song to get a Grammy nomination? Yes. Devan Ekambaram and Susha's Varuvaaiy is the first Tamil song to receive a Grammy nomination. 2. Who composed Varuvaaiy? The song was composed by Indian-American playback singer and composer Devan Ekambaram, featuring vocalist Subhiksha Rangarajan, known professionally as Susha. 3. Why was Dhurandhar 2 not nominated for a Grammy? Despite submissions across multiple categories, none of the film's entries made the final nominations. The Recording Academy has not announced specific reasons for the outcome.