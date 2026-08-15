After the BTS announced to skip submissions for the 2027 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy might revisit its new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said the Academy is committed to ensuring every musical community is recognised and understood.

Harvey Mason Jr. said, "The Grammy organization exists to serve all music people, and part of that is working to ensure that no voice or community gets overlooked or misunderstood."

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He further added, "It’s clear from our numerous conversations with many stakeholders over the past two weeks that, regardless of our intent and desire to be even more inclusive, there are some artists in this space who feel that this category isn’t representing the music they work so hard to create, in the way they wish. As a musician myself, I take that to heart."