After the BTS announced to skip submissions for the 2027 Grammy Awards, the Recording Academy might revisit its new Best Asian Pop Music Performance category.
Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said the Academy is committed to ensuring every musical community is recognised and understood.
Harvey Mason Jr. said, "The Grammy organization exists to serve all music people, and part of that is working to ensure that no voice or community gets overlooked or misunderstood."
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He further added, "It’s clear from our numerous conversations with many stakeholders over the past two weeks that, regardless of our intent and desire to be even more inclusive, there are some artists in this space who feel that this category isn’t representing the music they work so hard to create, in the way they wish. As a musician myself, I take that to heart."
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Mason Jr. added that the Academy will continue adapting to the music community’s needs and ensuring artists feel represented.
"Over the past six years, the Academy has shown that it can act decisively and move swiftly to meet the needs of our music community. The management and Board are committed to working together to keep pace with that progress and ensure the musicians we intend to honour feel truly seen and heard by our actions," he said.
BTS recently opted out of submitting music for the 69th Grammys, saying they want their music judged beyond regional or language barriers. Following the decision, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. expressed his disappointment.