Cartoon Network is all set to premiere New Looney Tunes, a new series from the much-loved and iconic Looney Tunes universe for Indian audiences. Known for clever ideas, cheeky antics, and a knack for outsmarting his rivals, Bugs Bunny is ready to entertain a new generation of viewers with a fresh set of fun-filled adventures.

How To Watch New Looney Tunes On TV? New Looney Tunes premiered on 16th November, 2026. It will air from Monday to Friday at 10:30 AM on Cartoon Network. Viewers in India can tune in to the channel at this time every weekday to catch the latest adventures of Bugs Bunny and his friends.

The return of New Looney Tunes builds on Cartoon Network's legacy of bringing globally loved animated characters and their entertaining stories to audiences in India. The channel has long been a home for iconic cartoons that families enjoy together, and this new series adds to that tradition.

ALSO READ - 5 Thrilling Apple TV Shows That Will Keep You Hooked All Weekend Long: Nocturne, Slow Horses And More What To Expect From New Looney Tunes? A fun-filled animated comedy, New Looney Tunes follows Bugs Bunny as he uses his clever ways and quick thinking to outsmart his rivals and escape tricky situations. Each episode promises a fresh set of problems for Bugs to solve with his trademark wit.

Joined by familiar characters like Yosemite Sam and Wile E. Coyote, along with new friends Squeaks the Squirrel and Bigfoot, Bugs takes viewers on a series of adventures packed with laughter, mischief, and comic surprises. The mix of old favourites and new faces keeps the show fresh for both longtime fans and first-time viewers.

With its signature slapstick comedy, quirky characters, and a fresh set of adventures, the series continues the Looney Tunes universe's timeless appeal for younger viewers. ALSO READ - 7 Gripping Series With Shocking Climaxes That Left Millions Speechless: Game of Thrones, Stranger Things And More Speaking on the premiere, Sai Abishek, Head of Factual Entertainment, Lifestyle & Kids – South Asia, Skydance, spoke about the lasting charm of the franchise's characters. He said, "For generations, its characters have been recognised for their distinctive personalities, irreverent humour and wonderfully unpredictable adventures."

He then explained what the new series means for Indian fans and for the channel. He added, "With New Looney Tunes, we are bringing Bugs Bunny and the much-loved Looney Tunes universe back for Indian fans, while introducing their timeless appeal to a new generation. At Cartoon Network, we remain committed to bringing the world's most iconic animated stories to audiences across India, and New Looney Tunes is a natural step in that journey."

FAQ 1. When did New Looney Tunes premiere? It premiered on 16th November, 2026. 2. At what time and on which channel can I watch it? It airs on Cartoon Network at 10:30 AM, Monday to Friday. 3. Which characters will appear in the show? Bugs Bunny, Yosemite Sam, Wile E. Coyote, Squeaks the Squirrel and Bigfoot.