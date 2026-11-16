Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan reportedly received death threats from gangster Goldy Dhillon, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. The gangster, in a social media post, claimed the arrests of his two men - Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh - would make no difference to his plan, adding that even bulletproof glass would not protect the father-son duo.

However, the authenticity of the social media post is yet to be verified by the authorities. Dhillon also claimed that around 200 of his associates were active and ready in Mumbai, NDTV reported.

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According to media reports, the ganster threatened people who speak against the Sikh community and specifically named Bachchans, saying even bulletproof glass would not protect them.

Reference To 1984 Sikh Riots In Facebook Post

The gangster, in his Facebook post, linked the threat to the 1984 Sikh riots, asserting that culprits will not be forgiven.

"Those guilty of the 1984 genocide will never be forgiven, no matter who they are or in which country they may be. Their search will definitely be carried out. Whoever speaks against the Sikh community is our enemy; it doesn’t matter who it is; it makes no difference to us. Note: These people can get bulletproof cabins or do whatever they want. We will kill both the father and the son, even inside the bulletproof (cabin)," the Facebook post, which is subject to verification, is roughly translated.