- Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan received death threats.
- Gangster Goldy Dhillon issued threats via social media.
- Dhillon claimed bulletproof glass won't protect them.
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan reportedly received death threats from gangster Goldy Dhillon, a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. The gangster, in a social media post, claimed the arrests of his two men - Vikas Thakur and Deepak Singh - would make no difference to his plan, adding that even bulletproof glass would not protect the father-son duo.
However, the authenticity of the social media post is yet to be verified by the authorities. Dhillon also claimed that around 200 of his associates were active and ready in Mumbai, NDTV reported.
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According to media reports, the ganster threatened people who speak against the Sikh community and specifically named Bachchans, saying even bulletproof glass would not protect them.
Reference To 1984 Sikh Riots In Facebook Post
The gangster, in his Facebook post, linked the threat to the 1984 Sikh riots, asserting that culprits will not be forgiven.
"Those guilty of the 1984 genocide will never be forgiven, no matter who they are or in which country they may be. Their search will definitely be carried out. Whoever speaks against the Sikh community is our enemy; it doesn’t matter who it is; it makes no difference to us. Note: These people can get bulletproof cabins or do whatever they want. We will kill both the father and the son, even inside the bulletproof (cabin)," the Facebook post, which is subject to verification, is roughly translated.
ALSO READ: Why Did Amitabh Bachchan Meet Fans From Behind Bulletproof Glass Outside Jalsa?
Amitabh Bachchan's Cryptic Social Media Post
The development came hours after Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic two-word post on X, which has sparked speculation among fans who are debating the meaning behind the Hindi phrase "Bach gaye". Some linked Bachchan's post to the arrest of two alleged sharpshooters linked to a foreign-based gangster.
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T 5847 - बच गए— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 14, 2026
One of them was instructed to prolong his stay in Mumbai to carry out a firing attack outside the residence of an A-list Bollywood actor, later identified as Amitabh Bachchan, Delhi police sources said. The accused, identified as Vikas Thakur alias Vicky (25), a resident of Jalandhar, and Deepak Singh alias Deep, from Tarn Taran in Punjab, were arrested by the Special Cell in separate intelligence-led operations in Delhi and Mumbai.
Mumbai Police On High Alert
Earlier this month, Mumbai Police was on high alert after an email threatened bomb blasts at the Bombay High Court, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Bachchan's residence 'Jalsa' in Mumbai, but it turned out to be a hoax. A similar email was received by the police on October 23.
Amitabh Bachchan Was Seen In Bullet Proof Glass
The actor appeared in a bullet proof glass for his Sunday meet with fans on November 1, but ditched it in his later meets. In recent months, several Bollywood personalities have received threats.
On October 18, two shooters fired five rounds at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Juhu. While the 36-year-old actor escaped largely unhurt, his car driver and a bystander, who is a vlogger, were injured. Bachchan, who is a regular on social media platforms and his official blog, has over 44 million followers on X and over 36 million on Instagram.
(With PTI Inputs)