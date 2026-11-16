The Congress on Monday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) failed to address its questions regarding alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court. In response, leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc have sought the apex court's permission to question the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the two other Election Commissioners, and the Director General of Information Technology, submitting a list of 48 questions in this regard.

Taking to social media platform X, the Congress said, "The Election Commission of India's affidavit in the Supreme Court has not answered a single question raised on Vote Chori."

The Election Commission of India's affidavit in the Supreme Court has not answered a single question raised on Vote Chori. INDIA Alliance leaders have now sought the Supreme Court’s nod for an interrogatory to the ECI including the CEC and two Election Commissioners personally and the Director General of IT for the huge lapses in SIR which have paved the way for Vote Chori. A list of 48 questions that Election Commissioners of India must answer has been submitted, some of which include: 👉 On how many decisions did the other two Election Commissioners disagree with the CEC? 👉 Who decided to conduct a nationwide SIR? 👉 Who decided to change Form 6? 👉 Who decided to centralise ERONET and ECINET and centrally control access to voter rolls? 🔹Here are the 48 questions👇 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 16, 2026

ALSO READ: SIR Row: ECI Calls All Orders Unanimous In 15-Point Affidavit, Says Internal Notes By Two ECs Not Final Decisions

"INDIA Alliance leaders have now sought the Supreme Court's nod for an interrogatory to the ECI, including the CEC and two Election Commissioners personally, and the Director General of IT for the huge lapses in SIR which have paved the way for Vote Chori," the party said, adding, "The ECI has been given a list of 48 questions that it must answer."