- INDIA bloc seeks SC nod to question ECI.
- Submitted 48 questions on 'vote theft' and SIR.
- ECI affidavit failed to address opposition's concerns.
The Congress on Monday said that the Election Commission of India (ECI) failed to address its questions regarding alleged "vote chori" (vote theft) in an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court. In response, leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc have sought the apex court's permission to question the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), the two other Election Commissioners, and the Director General of Information Technology, submitting a list of 48 questions in this regard.
Taking to social media platform X, the Congress said, "The Election Commission of India's affidavit in the Supreme Court has not answered a single question raised on Vote Chori."
The Election Commission of India's affidavit in the Supreme Court has not answered a single question raised on Vote Chori. INDIA Alliance leaders have now sought the Supreme Court’s nod for an interrogatory to the ECI including the CEC and two Election Commissioners personally and the Director General of IT for the huge lapses in SIR which have paved the way for Vote Chori. A list of 48 questions that Election Commissioners of India must answer has been submitted, some of which include: 👉 On how many decisions did the other two Election Commissioners disagree with the CEC? 👉 Who decided to conduct a nationwide SIR? 👉 Who decided to change Form 6? 👉 Who decided to centralise ERONET and ECINET and centrally control access to voter rolls? 🔹Here are the 48 questions👇— Congress (@INCIndia) November 16, 2026
ALSO READ: SIR Row: ECI Calls All Orders Unanimous In 15-Point Affidavit, Says Internal Notes By Two ECs Not Final Decisions
"INDIA Alliance leaders have now sought the Supreme Court's nod for an interrogatory to the ECI, including the CEC and two Election Commissioners personally, and the Director General of IT for the huge lapses in SIR which have paved the way for Vote Chori," the party said, adding, "The ECI has been given a list of 48 questions that it must answer."
Key Questions On ECI Decisions, SIR, Form 6, And ERONET Centralisation
The 48 questions submitted focus on the internal decision-making process of the poll body and the execution of the nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Specifically, the opposition has asked how many times the other two Election Commissioners disagreed with the CEC.
Recommended For You
Highlighting the key queries raised in the questionnaire, the Congress posted on X, "On how many decisions did the other two Election Commissioners disagree with the CEC? Who decided to conduct the SIR across the country? Who decided to change 'Form 6'? Who decided to centralise ERONET and ECINET and keep the voter list under central control?"
What The Election Commission Said In Its Supreme Court Affidavit
The opposition's move follows a 15-point counter-affidavit filed by the Election Commission in response to petitions alleging "vote chori." In its filing before the Supreme Court, the poll body said that its decisions regarding the SIR exercise were taken unanimously and clarified that internal notes, queries, or suggestions recorded while a file moves through the office do not constitute final decisions.
ALSO READ: Notes Or Queries Do Not Constitute A Decision Of Commission: ECI Tells SC On Dissent Row
The ECI also stated in its affidavit that Form 6 has not been amended, noting that the additional declaration introduced during the revision exercise is a separate document.
(With Inputs From PTI)