- NCP (SP) supports Delimitation Bill with conditions.
- Women's Reservation Bill implementation is crucial condition.
- Sule emphasises growing electorate, need for seat increase.
NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Monday hinted that her party would support the Delimitation Bill, which proposes increasing the Lok Sabha's maximum strength from 550 to 850 seats under the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, but only on conditions.
Asserting that the Women's Reservation Bill must be implemented, she said the NCP(SP) has consistently maintained since the beginning that it strongly supports women's reservation.
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"We have also insisted on a 50 per cent reservation for women. We have held discussions on this issue with Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliament Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju as well," she added.
What Are NCP(SP)'s Conditions?
Sule said the Women's reservation should be implemented when delimitation takes place, showing her support for the government's effort to pass the Delimitation Bill, which requires a two-thirds majority in both Houses.
Constituencies have now grown to 30-40 lakh voters, she said, adding that it is impossible to ensure development when the available development fund is only Rs 5 crore. The number of seats is expected to increase by 50 per cent from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the NCP(SP) MP said.
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"Even during the previous discussions, we had demanded that the government give us a written assurance, but I have not read the entire Bill yet. If we are expected to adopt a cooperative approach, there should be a common formula applicable to all states. The Women's Reservation Bill must be implemented," she added.
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Earlier on Saturday, she said no fresh proposal has been shared by the government regarding delimitation.
Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Sule said that around six months ago, the government had called a meeting involving her, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, where a proposal for a flat 50 per cent seat hike across every state from Kashmir to Kanyakumari was discussed.
According to Sule, the opposition leaders present had felt the suggestion was reasonable given the sharp rise in electorate sizes over the years.
"When I contested for the first time, a constituency had 12 to 13 lakh voters. Today, in the region I come from, the electorate has grown to 25 to 30 lakh, and in several parts of Maharashtra it has reached up to 40 lakh," Sule said.
Why Is NCP-SP's Support Crucial?
The government has already said that it will implement the Women's Reservation after the delimitation, but the government lacks numbers in the Parliament to pass the bill. The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 requires a two-thirds special majority. In April this year, the government attempted to pass the bill but fell short of the required threshold. If NCP(SP), an ally in the opposition's INDIA bloc, supports the government, its strength will increase in the Parliament. NCP-SP has 8 MPs in the Lok Sabha and one in the Rajya Sabha.
(With Agencies Inputs)