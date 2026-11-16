NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule on Monday hinted that her party would support the Delimitation Bill, which proposes increasing the Lok Sabha's maximum strength from 550 to 850 seats under the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, but only on conditions.

Asserting that the Women's Reservation Bill must be implemented, she said the NCP(SP) has consistently maintained since the beginning that it strongly supports women's reservation.

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"We have also insisted on a 50 per cent reservation for women. We have held discussions on this issue with Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliament Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju as well," she added.

What Are NCP(SP)'s Conditions?

Sule said the Women's reservation should be implemented when delimitation takes place, showing her support for the government's effort to pass the Delimitation Bill, which requires a two-thirds majority in both Houses.

Constituencies have now grown to 30-40 lakh voters, she said, adding that it is impossible to ensure development when the available development fund is only Rs 5 crore. The number of seats is expected to increase by 50 per cent from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the NCP(SP) MP said.