A deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening, and further into a severe cyclonic storm likely bringing heavy rainfall to several districts in South Bengal between November 19 and 21, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan Threatens Andhra Coast After Arnab And Murasu: Know The Meaning And Origin Of Its Name Districts On Rain And Thunderstorm Alert Under the system's influence, heavy rain is likely in South 24 Parganas, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, and Jhargram. Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are expected to lash most parts of South Bengal, including the state capital, Kolkata.

North Bengal Weather Meanwhile, dry weather conditions will continue to prevail across North Bengal during the next five days, the IMD added. Advisory For Fishermen In view of rough sea conditions, the IMD has issued an advisory urging fishermen not to venture into the sea on November 19 and 20, asking those already out in the affected areas of the Bay of Bengal to return to the coast immediately.

Other States On Alert Beyond West Bengal, the weather system is set to trigger widespread rainfall across several states: Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu: The Met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with isolated extremely heavy rainfall, over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on November 19 and 20. Ahead of that, Tamil Nadu, particularly its northern coastal belt, is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain on November 18 and 19, with Chennai, Puducherry, and Karaikal under close watch for heavy rainfall and rough sea conditions.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Akvan Tracker: Andhra Braces For Third Cyclone As Depression Intensifies; Rain Alert Issued, Landfall Likely Tomorrow Odisha: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast between November 19 and 21, prompting district-level orange alerts. Puri, Ganjam, and Gajapati are on orange alert for November 19, while Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri are on orange alert on November 20. Bargarh, Jharsuguda, and Sundargarh are expected to receive heavy rains on November 21.

Neighbouring Regions: The system is also expected to bring rainfall to parts of Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand. (With Inputs From PTI)