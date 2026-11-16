Cyclone Akvan Alert: Another cyclonic storm is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal, weeks after Cyclone Arnab. Cyclone Akvan is expected to develop on Monday and may intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Tuesday. It has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai and neighbouring districts over the next few days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the third such weather system to develop in the region in the past three weeks. The system is expected to gain strength over the next two days and move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast. A separate cyclonic circulation is also persisting over the southeast Arabian Sea, off the Kerala coast.

Under the influence of these weather systems, isolated places across northern coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive moderate rainfall on Monday. Light rain is also expected at one or two places in southern Tamil Nadu. The IMD said the depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17. In a statement, the department said, "A depression over the southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm by November 17."

The system is expected to move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast over the next two days. Several states, including Odisha and Tamil Nadu, are likely to receive rainfall, and authorities have started preparations to deal with the possible impact.

Heavy Rainfall Alert In Chennai, Other Districts Rainfall is likely to intensify from Tuesday, with heavy showers expected at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts. The IMD has also forecast very heavy rainfall in these three districts on November 18 and 19, making Wednesday and Thursday the main days of concern. Heavy rainfall is also expected on Wednesday in Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts, along with Puducherry. Alert In Odisha, Preparations Underway With the cyclonic system developing over the Bay of Bengal, the Odisha government has asked all districts, particularly those in the southern and coastal regions, to remain prepared for possible adverse weather conditions. State Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari said on Sunday that multiple teams had been deployed to deal with the situation. An official said 24-hour control rooms would remain operational in all districts. The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), Fire Services and Emergency Services, along with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), will be kept ready for rescue and evacuation operations. ALSO READ: Cyclone Murasu Triggers Heavy Rain Alert Across Several States; Check Forecast For Chhattisgarh, Delhi-NCR Farmers have been advised to harvest their crops before the expected rainfall on November 18 and 19. Fishermen have also been asked to return to the coast by November 16. According to Jagran.com, the cyclone is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the evening of November 17. It is then expected to strengthen into a very severe cyclonic storm over the sea on November 18.

The system is forecast to become a very severe cyclonic storm by 5:30 am on November 19. Wind speeds over the sea are expected to reach 110-120 kmph, with gusts of up to 130 kmph. The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre has issued an orange alert from November 19 to 21, warning of heavy rainfall, particularly in southern Odisha, coastal areas and adjoining districts. Rain Forecast In West Bengal, Odisha The IMD has also forecast rainfall in several parts of West Bengal and Odisha. In West Bengal, light to moderate rainfall is likely at some places in North and South 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Howrah, and East and West Medinipur. Light rainfall is also expected in parts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in North Bengal on Sunday.

In Odisha, coastal districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall between November 18 and 20, with heavy showers possible at isolated places during this period. While the cyclone is expected to move towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, its impact is likely to be felt across several states. Chennai and neighbouring districts are expected to witness very heavy rainfall on two consecutive days, while Odisha and parts of West Bengal are also likely to experience wet weather.